Charter panel backs performing-arts school

The proposed Westwind School for Performing Arts to serve up to 225 sixth-through-eighth graders in North Little Rock near Maumelle won approval Wednesday from the state's Charter Authorizing Panel.

The Timmons Art Foundation -- the operator of a summer arts program in Central Arkansas -- is the sponsoring nonprofit organization for the school that now must obtain final approval from the state Board of Education to be able to open in the 2021-22 school year.

In other business, the state charter panel:

• Denied a different application, one for the Diamond Cut Performing Arts Academy Public Charter School -- which was planned for 600 students in seventh-through-12th grades in the former Playtime Pizza restaurant in west Little Rock. The panel concluded that the Diamond Cut application, proposed by the Anthony Bland Foundation, was incomplete in its budget and its lack of any requests for waivers of state laws and rules.

• Approved a request to increase the 275-student enrollment cap to 1,000 students at the Van Buren School District's River Valley Virtual Academy. District leaders asked for the higher enrollment cap to accommodate families in the district who are interested in a virtual educational program for their students in this new school year.

The Timmons Arts Foundation, the sponsor of the Westwind School plan, was founded in 2011 to provide art opportunities to students and began to host an annual Arts Youth Summer Camp in 2014.

Planners of the school will use connections to families made in those camps as a start for recruiting students to the new middle school, foundation founder Theresa Timmons, a Army veteran and former juvenile probation officer, told the authorizing panel.

The school will also attempt to tap into the waiting list for the nearby Academics Plus charter school system that is based in Maumelle, she said. The school is seeking an enrollment of 150 for its first year.

"The mission of Westwind School for Performing Arts is to provide an equitable and engaging educational experience that is enhanced by the arts," Timmons told the panel. "We believe that by establishing strong connections between students and the performing arts community, students will embrace the belief that learning is a creative and enlightening process."

Plans call for the school to be at 7318 Windsong Drive in a building that was once a piano gallery and includes a 250-plus seat theater and a commercial kitchen, as well as classroom space on 17 acres in the Crystal Hill area of North Little Rock.

The building will be purchased by Team Summit and leased to the charter school's board. Mary Claire Hyatt, an attorney for the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, told the panel that the lease will require approval from the state education secretary because the Team Summit organization includes a Timmons family member.

Jenn Connor, on behalf of the applicant, described an education program that will infuse the arts into a rigorous slate of core academic subjects. Lessons in those core academic subjects will culminate in art products, Connor said.

The school will provide transportation, starting with one school bus and driver. Students will have Chromebook laptop computers. The school won't have a traditional library but will rely on classroom libraries, access to online sources of literature and weekly trips to the Maumelle library.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, and fashion designer Korto Momolu-Briggs addressed the panel in support of the application.

"Art matters," Momolu-Briggs told the panel, in describing her own childhood and frustrations in finding art opportunities. Children with artistic abilities must be nurtured and provided an outlet for their talents, said the internationally known designer who works with the school's foundation and is committed to working with the school.

The panel approved the proposal with a 4-0 vote.

"The passion for the students is evident," said panel Chairman Deborah Coffman, who is also the state's assistant commissioner for school accountability. "The curriculum is a true arts-infused curriculum and I look forward to learning alongside you with your parent engagement plan. I'm hoping for that to become a model for others to look to."