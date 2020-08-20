Rogers firefighters respond to fire at recycling facility

Fire fighters put out a fire, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the TRG Rogers recycling center in Rogers.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

ROGERS -- The Fire Department is responding to a fire at a recycling facility in the north part of the city, the fire chief said.

Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said around 2:20 p.m. Thursday the fire at TRG Recycling off of North Arkansas Street was contained and about 35 firefighters were working to put it out.

Jenkins was unaware of any injuries but did say one firefighter was being treated for heat exhaustion.

The fire occurred among crushed vehicles outside the building and never reached the building, he said.

The Fire Department responded to the call around 12:30 p.m., Jenkins said.