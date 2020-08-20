Daytime winter festival to replace Holiday Lights at Garvan Gardens

Patrons walk in and out of the Garvan Woodland Gardens entrance in 2018. File photo by Richard Rasmussen of The Sentinel-Record

Due to social distancing requirements brought about by the pandemic, Garvan Woodland Gardens will not present its popular Holiday Lights show this year, instead creating a new daytime Winter Garden Festival, the botanical garden announced in a news release Thursday.

"In light of the pandemic of 2020 and the need to provide an experience that allows for social distancing, it became obvious that the creation of a new daytime Winter Garden Festival would meet our goals of providing an event in which families could celebrate the winter holiday season with us just as in past years, yet in much safer circumstances," Executive Director Bob Bledsoe said in a news release.

The new festival will "celebrate the outdoor winter garden with stunning displays featuring light and sound that will delight visitors of all ages," the release said.

Favorite features from Holiday Lights, including the 50-foot Rose Tree, a Holiday Train Garden, James the Train, and the frozen light world will be "re-imagined as daytime exhibits," the release said.

"An added treat for visitors includes light art installations created by interior design students from the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas that will capture the beauty of the dusk in the Gardens," the release said.

Since the festival will be held during daytime hours, areas that were previously inaccessible during Holiday Lights will now be open, including the Evans Children's Adventure Garden, the Evans Tree House, the Hixson Nature Preserve, and the Perry Wildflower Overlook.

The Winter Garden Festival will begin Saturday, Nov. 21, and run through Thursday, Dec. 31. It will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.

Daily opening hours are yet to be determined, but the show will end by 6 p.m. each evening, the release said.

Tickets, which may be purchased on-site with exact cash or credit card, will be $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 years old and younger. Dogs on a short leash are allowed at the Winter Garden Festival for $5 each. Admission remains free to garden members.