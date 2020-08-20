Facebook sets measures to restrict QAnon content

President Donald Trump said Wednesday at the White House that he hadn’t heard much about the QAnon movement, “other than I understand they like me very much,” and “it is gaining in popularity.” He also said, “I heard that these are people that love our country.” (The New York Times/Doug Mills)

Facebook on Wednesday said it would crack down on the QAnon conspiracy theory but stopped short of an outright ban on activity related to the online movement, whose adherents contend President Donald Trump is battling a cabal of "deep state" saboteurs who worship Satan and traffic children for sex.

The technology giant said in a blog post that it would restrict the spread of content related to QAnon, while eliminating online forums altogether if the discussion in them involves potential violence. The enforcement action targeted 3,280 pages and groups, as well as 10,000 accounts on Facebook-owned Instagram. A total of 790 groups and 100 pages were fully deleted.

The company declined to say how many Facebook users would be affected by the changes.

The QAnon philosophy, which has been identified by the FBI as a potential domestic terrorism threat, has gained prominent backers, including a slew of congressional candidates. One of them, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, is almost certainly headed to Congress after winning a Republican primary in a deep-red district in Georgia last week.

Speaking Wednesday at the White House, Trump said, "I heard that these are people that love our country." It was his first public comment on the subject.

Trump insisted he hadn't heard much about the movement, "other than I understand they like me very much" and "it is gaining in popularity."

Pressed on QAnon theories that Trump is allegedly saving the nation from a satanic cult of child sex traffickers, Trump said he hadn't heard of that, but asked, "Is that supposed to be a bad thing?"

"If I can help save the world from problems, I'm willing to do it," Trump said.

Facebook's move reflects the growing pressure facing Silicon Valley to take action against groups that incite violence or threaten others during a nationwide racial reckoning and a tumultuous election year.

The action also addresses militia organizations and groups planning or supporting violence related to recent protests. Facebook said the militia groups, "have demonstrated significant risks to public safety but do not meet the rigorous criteria to be designated as a dangerous organization and banned from having any presence on our platform."

"While we will allow people to post content that supports these movements and groups, so long as they do not otherwise violate our content policies, we will restrict their ability to organize on our platform," the company said in a blog post.

Facebook's move Wednesday is less severe than recent action by Twitter, which last month removed or limited the reach of roughly 150,000 QAnon accounts, alleging the online movement's association with violence and real-world harm. Twitter also removed related URLs from tweets and said it would prevent the conspiracy theory from appearing in recommendations and trending topics.

Facebook said that it would no longer recommend to its users groups or pages devoted to QAnon and that content in these communities would soon be down-ranked on the NewsFeed feature. Pages affiliated with the conspiracy theory will no longer be allowed to purchase ads or use the platform's commercial listings.

QAnon took root on internet message boards in the fall of 2017, with posts from a self-proclaimed government insider identified as "Q." The mysterious online figure left cryptic clues about the "deep state."

Soon, it gained currency in more mainstream online communities. It has also been central to numerous violent acts, according to law enforcement officials, including two killings, a kidnapping, vandalism of a church and a heavily armed standoff near the Hoover Dam.

Information for this article was contributed by Elizabeth Dwoskin and Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post; and by Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.