Fayetteville health board offers help to schools reopening

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's Board of Health wants to help schools as much as it can when classes resume Monday.

Schools should require students get temperature checks in the morning, and frequent handwashing should be mandated, said Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer. Teachers should go to classrooms set with students when possible, rather than having students move around different classrooms, she said.

Neck "gaiter" masks also should be avoided after a study from Duke University found them to be ineffective, Sharkey said. The board also recommended the School District send its reported cases to the board so its members can help administrators with what to do.

"That's the schools' biggest concern, that if they find out about a positive case 10 days later from the Department of Health, then they're going to be in a world of hurt chasing down people," she said.

The School District has a goal to have a capacity of no more than 15 students per classroom, not counting ancillary spaces such as gyms, music rooms or libraries, Sharkey said.

At the University of Arkansas, administrators are finalizing an online dashboard to report covid-19 cases on campus, said Board Member Huda Sharaf, medical director at the Pat Walker Health Center.

Neither the university nor Fayetteville Public Schools have a plan to screen students, Sharkey said. Screening, usually involving a set of questions, can catch asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases on the front end, she said.

However, board members agreed mass testing could be counterproductive, unless done daily. Oftentimes, patients who get a negative test feel a false sense of security, they said. The potential for a false negative result varies which each type of test.

The board also reviewed a plan for Greek events at the university. Bid Day for sororities is Saturday. Only participants will be invited, not friends or family, said Parice Bowser, director of Greek life at the university.

"We have implemented quite a few guidelines this year," she said. "We have probably over 5,000 people who typically attend this celebration. That's not the case this year."

Bid Day activities will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawns of the sorority houses, and groups will rotate, Bowser said. No group activities will be allowed inside the houses, she said.

The university also submitted a request to the city to close Maple Street during the Saturday Bid Day event. The move will give participants more room to socially distance, Sharaf said.

In other business, the city plans to open restrooms and playgrounds at parks Monday, said Byron Humphry, parks maintenance superintendent. Twelve playgrounds at Walker, Wilson, Gulley, Bryce Davis, Veterans and Kessler Mountain parks will open with signs recommending a maximum occupancy. Children also should wear masks while playing, he said.

Restrooms will be stocked with soap and parks staff will clean high-touch areas at parks, Byron said. Basketball courts will remain closed, he said.