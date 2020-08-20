Harris makes history, accepts nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris takes her turn on the virtual Democratic National Convention stage Wednesday evening at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. More photos at arkansasonline.com/820convention/. (AP/Carolyn Kaster)

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president Wednesday night, cementing her status as a party leader and her place in history as the first Black woman on a major party ticket.

"We are a nation that is grieving -- grieving the loss of life, the loss of jobs, the loss of opportunities, the loss of normalcy, and yes, the loss of certainty," Harris said in her acceptance speech.

"We must elect a president who will bring something different and something better and do the important work. We must elect Joe Biden," she said.

The 55-year-old California senator closed a night in which some of the most prominent Democrats were featured.

Hillary Clinton, the first woman nominated for president by a major party, spoke ahead of former President Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president.

"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted,'" Clinton said. "Well, this can't be another woulda, coulda, shoulda election."

She added: "Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are."

Recalling a moment when then-candidate Donald Trump asked Black voters in 2016 what they had to lose by supporting him, Clinton said: "Now we know."

Clinton said she knows about "the slings and arrows" that Harris will face as a Black woman on the ticket.

"Believe me: This former district attorney and attorney general can handle them all," she added.

The third night of the Democrats' all-online, four-day convention focused on the party's commitment to progressive values on issues like gun violence and climate change, while highlighting speakers most likely to connect with women and people of color, voters whose energy this fall could ultimately decide the outcome of the election.

Democrats targeted the president's policies and personality throughout, casting him as cruel in his treatment of immigrants, disinterested in the nation's climate crisis and in over his head on virtually all of the nation's most pressing challenges.

Above all, there was a focus on voting.

Harris, whose parents are Jamaican and Indian, made a surprise appearance early in the program's opening moments. She called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's supporters to have a specific "voting plan" to overcome the obstacles to voting raised by the coronavirus pandemic and postal slowdowns.

"When we vote, things change; when we vote, things get better; when we vote, we address the need for all people to be treated with dignity and respect," Harris said. "So each of us needs a plan, a voting plan."

She was introduced as the nominee ahead of her speech later in the night by her younger sister, Maya Harris; her niece, Meena Harris; and her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. Maya Harris has long been one of Harris' closest political advisers.

Emhoff is the daughter of Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, and calls Harris "Momala."

Meena Harris called her aunt a role model who taught her she could do anything she put her mind to, and a role model to so many women and girls of color around the world. Maya Harris said she'll have Harris' back the way Harris had hers as children growing up.

She issued an urgent plea for voters of all colors to rally behind Biden and find a way to vote despite concerns about the pandemic and postal slowdowns.

"Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons," she said.

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris said in remarks from a largely empty arena near Biden's Delaware home. She said she shares his vision of America, "where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love."

"There is no vaccine for racism," Harris said. "We have got to do the work."

OBAMA SUPPORT

Obama, the 44th president of the United States called Biden his "brother" and urged voters to "embrace your own responsibility as citizens -- to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure."

"That's what is at stake right now: Our democracy," Obama said, speaking from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

American democracy might not survive another four years of Trump, Obama warned.

He urged voters to "embrace your own responsibility as citizens -- to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that's what is at stake right now. Our democracy."

Obama declared, "Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't."

Obama hopes to serve as a bridge between those reassured by Biden's lengthy resume and more moderate record, and a younger generation of Democrats agitating for more dramatic change.

Obama confidants say the former president's support for Biden is unequivocal, but he does worry about enthusiasm among younger voters, particularly younger voters of color. Democrats concede that one of the reasons Trump won the presidency in 2016 was because those voters didn't show up in the same large numbers as when Obama was on the ballot.

"I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president," Obama says. "I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care."

Just 76 days before the election, Biden faces the task of energizing each of the disparate factions that make up the modern-day Democrat Party -- a coalition that spans generation, race and ideology. And this fall voters must deal with concerns over the covid-19 pandemic that has created health risks for those who want to vote in person.

Biden leads many polls, but his supporters report being motivated far more by antipathy toward Trump than genuine excitement about Biden, 77, who has spent nearly a half century in politics.

FINALE TONIGHT

The pandemic has forced Biden's team to abandon the traditional convention format in favor of an all-virtual event that has eliminated much of the pomp and circumstance that typically defines political conventions. It's also produced opportunities to create new traditions, including a roll call vote for Biden's formal nomination featuring a video montage of activists in every state in the nation.

The Democratic convention builds to a finale tonight when Biden will deliver his acceptance speech in a mostly empty convention hall near his Delaware home.

Wednesday's convention offered more focus on Biden's policy prescriptions than past nights, starting with gun violence and climate change, two issues that particularly resonate with younger voters.

Biden wants to repeal a law shielding gun manufacturers from liability lawsuits, impose universal background checks for firearm purchases, and ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords reflected on her own journey of pain and recovery from a severe brain injury nearly a decade after being shot in the head while meeting with constituents. She urged America to support Biden.

"I struggle to speak, but I have not lost my voice," Giffords said. "Vote, vote, vote."

The convention featured several young climate activists, who praised Biden's $2 trillion plan to invest in clean energy and to end carbon emissions from U.S. power plants by 2035, even though his proposals don't go as far as their preferred "Green New Deal."

Musician Billie Eilish, a self-described environmental activist, performed the song, "My future," after warning viewers that, "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about."

SOME TENSION

Beyond the scripted confines of the virtual convention, there were modest signs of tension between the moderate and progressive wings of Biden's party.

In particular, some progressives complained that pro-Biden Republicans such as Ohio Gov. John Kasich have been featured more prominently than the party's younger progressive stars like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Climate activists also complained that the party appeared ready to drop a provision in the platform that calls for an end to fossil fuel industry subsidies and tax breaks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke Wednesday night, accused Trump of "disrespect for facts, for working families and for women in particular," disrespect she says she's "seen firsthand."

Pelosi spoke with the Golden Gate Bridge as a backdrop. She said Trump's disrespect is "written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct."

She contrasted Biden as having a "heart full of love for America" against Trump's "heartless disregard for America's goodness."

Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday night that Biden can hold his own on having a plan for nearly every policy challenge, large and small.

The Massachusetts senator said in her convention speech: "I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has some really good plans -- plans to bring back union jobs in manufacturing and create new union jobs in clean energy."

Warren spoke from an early education center in Springfield, Mass., and said Biden will guarantee affordable, quality child care for all families.

She said the pandemic has laid bare another central theme of her presidential campaign, that the nation's economic system "has been rigged to give bailouts to billionaires and kick dirt in the face of everyone else."

She said "Joe's plan to 'build back better' includes making the wealthy pay their fair share, holding corporations accountable, repairing racial inequities and fighting corruption in Washington."

The president, who abandoned plans to host his convention in North Carolina and Florida, is expected to break tradition and accept his nomination from the White House lawn.

Trump spent much of this week hosting campaign events in battleground states. While he did not travel Wednesday, he railed against Biden and his party during a news conference.

"We're saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country," Trump said. "And when this country is gone, the rest of the world would follow."

Preliminary estimates show that television viewership for the first night of the virtual convention was down compared with the opening of Hillary Clinton's onsite nominating party four years ago.

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Peoples, Michelle L. Price, Julie Pace and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press; and by Mark Niquette of Bloomberg News.

