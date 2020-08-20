Heat wave, lightning fueling hundreds of California fires

A firefighting crew works Wednesday at a blaze near Carmel Valley, Calif., one of hundreds of fires raging in the state. More photos at arkansasonline.com/820ca/. (AP/Nic Coury)

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- Crews were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate Wednesday as hundreds of wildfires blazed across the state during a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed "this extraordinary weather we're experiencing and all of these lightning strikes" for 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires. He said the state has recorded nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours.

Police and firefighters went door to door before dawn Wednesday in a frantic scramble to warn residents to evacuate as fire encroached on Vacaville, Calif., a city of about 100,000 between San Francisco and Sacramento. At least 50 structures were destroyed, including some homes, and 50 damaged.

"This is an incredibly emotional and stressful time for most of us who've endured a number of wildfires over the last few years," said Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick.

Ash and smoke filled the air in San Francisco, which is surrounded by wildfires burning in a number of counties to the north, east and south. The LNU Lightning fire is made up of several fires burning in five counties north of San Francisco, including in Vacaville, and had consumed 72 square miles as of Wednesday morning.

In the East San Francisco Bay, a cluster of 20 separate lightning-sparked fires called the SCU Lightning complex was threatening about 1,400 structures in rugged terrain with dense brush. The fires have torched 133 square miles.

To the south of San Francisco in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, about 22,000 people were ordered to evacuate because of a fire burning in dense wooded parkland that threatened communities, California fire agency spokesman Jonathan Cox said.

Resources are strapped, he said, given the number of fires burning in California.

"We're in the unfortunate position where firefighters are going to be spending several days out on the fire line," he said. "It's grueling, it's exhausting."

Jeremy Rahn, the lead fire agency public information officer for the LNU Lightning Complex fire, said Wednesday that the state had already requested 375 additional fire engines as well as additional hand crews from out-of-state agencies, and hired "nearly all available private firefighting 'call when needed' aircraft in the western United States."

"The size and complexity at which these incidents are burning is challenging all aspects of emergency response," he said during a media briefing Wednesday.

The cluster of wine country fires threatens an area that only last year grappled with another large blaze that forced 200,000 to flee -- a task made more complicated this year because of the pandemic.

South of Carmel, nearly 50 miles of scenic California 1 along the coast was closed because of fires.

In Southern California, an eight-day-old blaze grew to more than 40 square miles near Lake Hughes in northern Los Angeles County mountains. Chewing through century-old fir, oak and pine, the fire continued to be a threat to 4,570 structures after destroying a dozen.

Dangerously hot weather and rough terrain challenged firefighters' efforts to increase containment, currently estimated at 38%.

On Tuesday, Newsom declared a statewide emergency to help California respond to the outbreak of fires.

"We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions," Newsom said. "California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions."

Meanwhile, California staved off another round of rolling blackouts as a searing heat wave strained its electrical grid, but authorities warned of a continuing threat Wednesday.

Grid managers again called for voluntary energy conservation during afternoon and evening hours to try to avoid having to order utilities to cut power to selected areas, which happened twice last week but has been narrowly avoided since then.

After warning Tuesday that as many as 2 million homes and businesses might be subject to rotating blackouts of an hour or more, the California Independent System Operator nonprofit organization that oversees the state power grid canceled its emergency declaration Tuesday night.

"That's a wrap. You did it, California consumers," the system operator tweeted, adding: "Thank you for keeping the electricity flowing."

Information for this article was contributed by Haven Daley, Janie Har, Juliet Williams, John Antczak, Christopher Weber, Martha Mendoza, Kathleen Ronayne and Olga R. Rodriguez of The Associated Press; and by Rong-Gong Lin II, Luke Money, Leila Miller, Colleen Shalby, Joseph Serna and Taryn Luna of the Los Angeles Times.

Matt Nichols sprays water Wednesday while trying to save his home in Vacaville, Calif., as lightning-sparked fires tear through parts of Northern California. Ash and smoke filled the air in San Franciscoas fires burned in counties to the north, east and south. Officials called for additional resources from out of state to help agencies already spread thin. More photos at arkansasonline.com/820ca/. (AP/Noah Berger)

