Hog commit Terry Wells honored by Sandy's appearance

ESPN Hall of Fame fan Canaan Sandy made his first of many stops of the season in Searcy on Monday to watch Arkansas commitment Terry Wells.

Sandy, 38, and his mother, Ginger, travel the state and region each football and basketball season watching future Razorbacks and prospects.

Wells, 6-4, 306 pounds, of Wynne, became Arkansas’ first pledge for the 2021 class on Feb. 1 during an unofficial visit to Fayetteville. He was humbled the super fan would attend the Yellowjackets' scrimmage with Searcy.

“I really thank him for coming and supporting us,” Wells said. “That shows he really cares and it means a lot to me. He’s a true Razorback fan.”

Sandy, who was selected to the ESPN Fan Hall of Fame in 2013, ran for a touchdown during a break in Arkansas’ Red-White Spring game in 2014.

Because of the coronavirus, Sandy and his mother watched in the end zone while in their car for most of the scrimmage. Normally, Sandy would be highly visible while sitting in the stands.

“It surprised me when I went on Twitter after the game and saw a video of him there,” Wells said.

Wynne football coach Van Paschal said Wells played well last year and is expected to do the same as a senior.

“Terry played well last year and made All-State and All-Conference as an offensive tackle and defensive tackle,” Paschal said. “Expectations are high this year after he has committed to the Razorbacks. He is leading on and off the field. The goal for the team is a state championship.”

Wells is aware of Sandy’s travels to see Arkansas prospects.

“It meant a lot to see how much he cares and supports the Hog family,” Wells said.