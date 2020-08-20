Home turf isn't what it used to be in SEC

When the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks lost their first game of the NBA playoffs, it was not surprising.

The No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences are playing in a bubble known as Disney Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena, Fla., instead of at home.

There is no home-court advantage in the playoffs this season.

Which leads to the SEC. If the conference plays football this fall -- and it is looking more like it every day -- there won't be any home-field advantage.

Teams have dreaded playing LSU in Death Valley, especially at night, for years.

But with somewhere in the neighborhood of 25,000-30,000 in the stands in Baton Rouge, it won't matter how much they've had to drink. It may not be Happy Valley, but it won't be the feared venue of the past.

Probably the three most hostile environments in the SEC are LSU, Florida and Alabama.

While the Arkansas Razorbacks get both LSU and Alabama at home, one of their add-on games is at Florida.

Gainesville is a delightful, beautiful city that is regarded as one of the best places to live in America. Until football time.

Not sure where all the people come from who pour into The Swamp, but surely not all are from a city with such a high rating for quality of life.

The last time the Razorbacks played there -- a 30-10 ugly loss in 2013 -- less than hour before kickoff, the place began to fill up and there was a decent number of Hogs faithful, but mostly it was parents.

Looking over the crowd with binoculars, it was noticed the parents of one of the UA defensive starters began looking around.

They, and several others around them, were being pelted with ice.

The dad of the Razorback, a large athletic looking man, spotted someone who hit his wife with ice.

He got up to go discuss the less-than-warm welcome, but he didn't get 5 feet before three ushers confronted him and pointed him back to his seat.

They did not go talk to the ice throwers.

After the game, the dad politely refused to talk about it, but he said he was glad the Razorbacks wouldn't be playing there again while his son was on the team.

Alabama wasn't always as hostile as it is now.

One thing Nick Saban and his winning ways have led to is a growth of arrogance around the beautiful campus.

The other thing seems to be every time the Crimson Tide expand, the crowd gets rowdier.

There are literally thousands who gather outside the stadium waiting on the team to walk through. They are loud and proud, and some are ready to engage anyone who isn't wearing crimson and white.

Media members have to go through them to get to the pass gate. It is not fun, and we get there as early as possible.

Once, from the press box, the team walk-through was watched on a big screen, and the most interesting thing was that at the end of the line of players being adored (worshipped?) was that week's visiting recruits.

Slick Nick.

In the past few years, the Razorbacks have seen any home advantage slip away like wins.

Rarely is Reynolds Razorback Stadium more than 20% full by the end of a game, but those who are left are surprisingly loud and supportive.

This season, only about 17,000 Razorback fans will be allowed to attend games.

If it is the same ones who have hung on through the bitter end of the last few years, the place will be loud. Maybe not enough to make it hostile, but impressive.

The main thing is, no one has a home-field advantage in the SEC this year, which could make for an interesting season.