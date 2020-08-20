I-30 project's delay poses costs for state, agency says

If a temporary injunction is issued to halt work on the nearly $1 billion 30 Crossing project, the joint venture that is building its first phase would be owed $32,000 a day in overhead costs for each day of delay, a top Arkansas Department of Transportation official said in court documents.

The Kiewitt-Massman joint venture, known as the project's design-build team, also may be entitled to additional costs for personnel and equipment, Keli Wilie, the department's alternative project design administrator, said in an affidavit that was filed in legal proceedings to stop the project by a coalition of Little Rock neighborhoods.

As of Wednesday, the team has been paid $59.8 million, according to Wilie. The payments include about $25 million to mobilize the necessary equipment and personnel to work on the project.

If the contract is canceled because of the injunction, the team would be owed about $21 million for "demobilization costs, committed material costs, equipment purchases, and other items," Wilie said.

Attorneys for the Federal Highway Administration, which along with Wilie's agency, is a defendant in the case, filed their own 75-page brief opposing the injunction to halt work on the project to remake the 6.7-mile Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, including replacing the Arkansas River bridge.

The affidavit and brief were submitted ahead of a hearing before U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. in Little Rock. It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today.

In addition to a point-by-point rebuttal of the arguments put forth by a coalition of neighborhood groups opposed to the project, the attorneys argued that the "balance of equities tips in defendants' favor."

Case law requires the court to "balance the irreparable harms likely to be suffered by the plaintiffs against the harms to defendants if an injunction halts construction," the attorneys wrote. "A plaintiff seeking an injunction must establish 'that the balance of equities tips in his favor.'"

They cited two harms that would mostly be shouldered by the broader public that provides the taxes that pay for the projects and who use the corridor.

"An injunction at this stage would have significant financial consequences which would ultimately be borne by the taxpayers of the state of Arkansas," according to attorneys led by Jean Williams, acting deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice's environmental and natural resources division.

Further, they said, a "concern for safety" has guided development of the project's purpose and need as well as the correction of structural deficiencies on the bridge and reduction of travel times.

Not building the project "would result in increasing congestion and crash potential, which would have a direct adverse effect on business, commuters, and tourists using the corridor, negatively impacting the regional economy," the attorneys said.

Therefore, they said, "enjoining construction would not serve the public interest."

The document was filed in response to the July 10 renewed motion for a preliminary and permanent injunction filed by the neighborhood groups' lead attorney, Richard Mays of Little Rock.

Mays' renewed motion came in a lawsuit the coalition filed against the department and the Federal Highway Administration last year.

"The commencement of work on the project would constitute an irrevocable and irretrievable commitment to a particular course of action," the coalition said in its motion, citing the project's scope and expense, which it said would "frustrate any further meaningful environmental review of the decision of FHWA and ArDOT to perform the project work."

The coalition was notified of the construction schedule in which work will begin in October on June 5, four days after a Federal Highway Administration reevaluation of the environmental effects of the project concluded that all previous findings "remain valid" and that the work had "no new or additional significant impacts" since its initial approval more than a year ago.

The reevaluation took place after parties in a lawsuit challenging the work won a pause in the litigation in December to determine whether the federally approved "finding of no significant impact" issued in February 2019 remained valid in light of a new project scope, which was scaled back into phases.

The entire project -- at nearly $1 billion -- would be built if voters in November approve making permanent a o.5% statewide sales tax that is used to pay for road and bridge construction. It will have been in place 10 years when it expires in 2023.

The project, the planning of which began six years ago, is the most expensive that the department has undertaken. It focuses on improving a congested corridor that features the convergence of six major roadways in the space of less than 7 miles.

The project includes the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River, which dates to the late 1950s and was built at a cost of $5.5 million. About 124,000 vehicles a day use the six-lane bridge. It will still be replaced under the proposed new scope for the project.

The corridor extends from Interstate 530 in Little Rock to Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

The 133-page brief catalogued what Mays saw as numerous shortcomings in the project's environmental review.

Mays argued the work's magnitude required a more rigorous environmental impact statement rather than the environmental assessment the department used to analyze the project's impact, especially given it will be broken into separate phases with an uncertain completion date unless voters approve the sales tax initiative.

The coalition also objected to the design-build method of delivery that leaves it up to the contractors to make "final decisions on design and construction, which the coalition said was "an illegal delegation of authority."

Mays also said the department didn't adequately consider alternatives to the project design, including a reduced version of the project, high-occupancy vehicle lanes and light rail.

The coalition also alleged that the impact the project would have on traffic was flawed because of "faulty assumptions and computer modeling" while the environmental review failed to consider indirect impacts the project would have on other parts of the interstate system, including shifting the existing congestion on I-30 in part to Interstate 630 and elsewhere on the system.

The environmental review also didn't consider the impact on "minority and low-income residential areas" adjoining the project, the plaintiffs contended. Nor did it analyze the project's impact on air quality.

The federal attorneys disputed each point and provided supporting evidence they found in the environmental review.

For example, the managed lanes were "screened out" as an option early in the process because the initial high cost given the lack of an existing managed lane system, the conflict points within the corridor and the potential negative impact on low-income residents who may not be able to afford to use them.

As for light rail, the federal attorneys said it was eliminated as an option because Rock Region Metro, the Pulaski County transit agency, decided not to include light rail in its 10-year strategic plan, as well as the lack of a dedicated funding source for the option.

Those and other options were eliminated early in the process in accordance with federal transportation laws in recent years enacted to "expedite project delivery."

The federal attorneys argued that contrary to Mays' assertions, the Federal Highway Administration didn't deny his clients' procedure rights under the obligations of federal law.

"Neither the relevant regulations or case law support plaintiffs' assertions," they said. "In fact, the administration record demonstrates that FHWA's efforts to involve the public in the ... review process surpassed regulatory requirements."

The 7,000-page environmental assessment, they noted, was based in part on two public meetings attended by almost 800 people, more than a dozen "pop-up stations" to show materials and answer questions and 1,406 comments received at the sixth public meeting, each of which were responded to by the project team.

"The Court should deny Plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction because Plaintiffs have failed to show a likelihood of success or even serious questions on the merits of any of [their] claims," the government lawyers said.