• John Ure, 73, of Deepwater, Mo., had his state medical license revoked for at least two years after he amputated a patient's gangrenous toe in 2016 on the porch of his rural office, which doubled as a machine shed and lacked running water and restrooms.

• Seth Klarman, a hedge-fund investor, and his wife, Beth, have donated $10 million to Spelman College, a historically Black women's college in Atlanta, with the money earmarked for scholarships for students facing financial hardships that could prevent them from graduating.

• Tessa Thomas, 26, and Zach Dale, 33, accused in the death of Thomas' 14-month-old daughter, who died from numerous injuries at a hospital in Nashville, Tenn., were indicted on charges of felony murder, child abuse and neglect, investigators said.

• Walter James III, 49, a former assistant high school principal in Montgomery, Ala., accused of defrauding the school district of $340,000 by submitting fake invoices, faces prison time after pleading guilty to wire fraud, federal prosecutors said.

• Jarrett Smith, 24, an ex-soldier described by prosecutors as a Satanist and linked to a neo-Nazi group, was sentenced by a Kansas judge to 2½ years in federal prison for distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm.

• Adrian Stargell, 39, a former education specialist at a federal prison in Aliceville, Ala., who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two female inmates and lying to investigators, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Willie Forrest of Coldwater, Miss., a Baptist church pastor accused of sexually assaulting children at the church and at his home, was charged with three counts of molesting children under the age of 15, prosecutors said.

• Wanda Brandon, who filed a lawsuit claiming that six lighted billboards next to a Black cemetery along Interstate 70 in Berkeley, Mo., desecrated the memory of those buried there, won her fight to have the signs removed after reaching a settlement with the St. Louis company that owns the signs.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Paul TenHaken, mayor of Sioux Falls, S.D., said that a lone cornstalk that grew out of a pavement crack at an intersection and became a symbol of resiliency and hope during the coronavirus pandemic was ripped out of the ground, prompting an outcry on social media.