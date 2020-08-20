Infections likely to increase at school, governor concedes

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that some information in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences projections on the effects of reopening schools is “really not helpful from a policy-making standpoint.” More photos at arkansasonline.com/820governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday didn't dispute University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences projections indicating that reopening schools to in-person classes would lead to more coronavirus infections.

"To me, that's like saying if we sheltered in place, we'd reduce the number of cases that we have, which is true," Hutchinson said.

"But we don't shelter in place, because there's essential things that have to be done in our society, and the same thing is true with education."

Hutchinson spoke as the state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 729, the largest one-day increase since Saturday.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by 12, to 631.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by seven, to 499.

That number had been increasing since Sunday but remained below the state's peak of 526 patients hospitalized with covid-19 as of Aug. 4.

The hospitalized patients on Wednesday included 114 who were on ventilators, down from 122 a day earlier.

After falling for two days, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 21, to 5,919, as 696 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

The active cases remained well below the state's peak of 7,387 as of Aug. 9.

The projections by UAMS' Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, released Tuesday, estimated that holding all school classes online, instead of in person, would reduce the number of new infections each day by more than half, from 8,000 to 3,000, by Oct. 6.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Vhb8-CH4Xs]

That includes cases discovered through testing and many more that are not.

With a mix of in-person and online classes, the virus would infect an average of 5,500 a day by that date, the college estimated.

Hutchinson has said he expects schools to offer in-person instruction each day when classes are normally held during the school year that starts next week.

Schools can also offer online options and can shift to virtual instruction in response to outbreaks.

"Obviously, you reduce risk if you all stayed at home, but we have to do education," Hutchinson said Wednesday.

"The best way to do education is in-classroom instruction, but we're providing a virtual option. And so you can't disagree with what was said, but it just ignores the reality and the importance of trying to give the best opportunity for our young people to get the best education under these circumstances."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/820governor/]

Hutchinson also said some information in the college's projections is "really not helpful from a policy-making standpoint."

For instance, he said it's unknown how many people in the state are infected who have never been tested, so it's impossible to know whether the college's predictions for total infections are accurate.

But he did note that the college has been steadily shifting its predicted peak of hospitalizations from the virus forward into the future.

On June 12, for instance, the college predicted that hospitalizations would peak at 3,326 on Sept. 30 under a moderate scenario.

The latest forecast predicts the number peaking under that scenario at 2,263 on Dec. 19.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

"I think that is good news to show that we are again flattening our increase in cases," Hutchinson said. "We're spreading it out so that our hospital system can respond to the needs and manage the number of cases, and so that's a success story."

TESTING DEFENDED

At his daily news conference on the pandemic, Hutchinson also continued to defend the amount of testing being performed in the state.

On Tuesday, laboratories reported performing 6,025 tests of Arkansans. That was up from the 4,675 tests that were performed Monday, but still below the average of 6,285 a day that were performed last month.

Hutchinson has set a goal of testing 190,000 Arkansans this month, or an average of 6,129 tests a day, through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, in addition to 10,000 antigen tests, which are generally quicker but less accurate.

Hutchinson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that states test 2% of their populations each month, amounting to about 60,000 tests in Arkansas.

He said the state set a goal in its testing plan to test 4% of its population a month.

However, the state's plan submitted to the federal government for July through December lists a goal of testing 200,000 people, or about 6.7% of the state's population, each month.

"We're testing robustly in Arkansas," Hutchinson said. "We want to test more, but it does give us good eyes as to where our challenges are."

PAYMENTS SOUGHT

Hutchinson also said the state was submitting an application on Wednesday to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide an extra $300 a week in federal assistance to Arkansans who are receiving unemployment or assistance under a federal program for the self-employed.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

The extra payments, authorized under an executive order by President Donald Trump, would replace supplemental payments of $600 that had been provided under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act until they expired at the end of July.

The Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee approved an appropriation for the $300 payments on Tuesday. The council meets Friday to consider giving final approval.

Although the full council has not yet approved the allocation, Hutchinson said submitting the application on Wednesday would help expedite the payments.

"We can withdraw an application if need be, but it will save us days and days if we go ahead and get that application in to allow the FEMA to start processing that," Hutchinson said.

Trump's Aug. 8 order allows states to contribute an additional $100, raising the supplemental payments to $400 a week.

But state Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said that would cost the state about $265 million, and it was unclear whether the state could use its allocation of $1.25 billion in relief under the CARES Act to pay for that.

"We would have exhausted everything that we had available in the CARES funds had we even been able to utilize that," he said.

"I've always said it shouldn't be at the $600 level, and so whether it's $300 or $400, we want to get that assistance out as quickly as possible, and this is the way to do it," Hutchinson said.

FINES ISSUED

As college students return to campus, Mike Moore, regulatory administrator for the state Department of Finance and Administration, said at the news conference that the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control agents will be watching for violations of Health Department directives at restaurants and bars.

Those rules, for instance, require the seats at each table to be at least 6 feet away from those of other tables and for customers to wear masks, except while eating or drinking, "when physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be ensured."

Over the past several weeks, Hutchinson said, the agents conducted 1,210 inspections, with 113 businesses found in violation.

Most were given verbal warnings. Finance and Administration Department spokesman Scott Hardin said 17 citations, which are given for noncompliance after a verbal warning, have also been issued.

Such citations are punishable by a fine of $600 on the first offense after a verbal warning and $900 for a second offense, he said.

"The violation is normally the result of patrons or staff not wearing masks as required," Hardin said.

Some businesses have also been found in violation of a requirement for restaurants and bars to keep the number of people in the business within 66% of its capacity, he said.

"The guidelines and the directives help slow or eliminate the spread of this virus and you add to that a little bit of accountability, and we see a positive outcome," Moore said. "We want to encourage everybody to continue to make every effort to follow the rules."

CHURCH REVIVAL

Health Department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said the department has identified 10 cases among people who attended a revival earlier this month at Scottsville Word of Life Assembly near Hector in Pope County.

"This doesn't necessarily indicate that they became infected there, only that they attended the revival prior to diagnosis," Lesnick said in an email.

In response, he said the department will be offering testing from 4-7 p.m. today at Hector First Assembly. The tests will be available to the public at no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, he said.

Scottsville Word of Life Assembly's Facebook Page indicates it had a revival in late July and early August featuring Chris Brooks of Chattanooga, Tenn.

"It came to our attention last week, after we arrived home from our last revival, that multiple families were having Covid symptoms," Brooks' organization, Chris Brooks Ministries, said in an Instagram post Friday.

"We have been in daily contact with leadership to maintain accurate information so we could be praying, walk in wisdom, and stay informed.

"Even though we weren't experiencing symptoms at that time we decided to quarantine to walk in wisdom and we have been in quarantine for a total of 9 days as of today."

Chris Brooks Ministries and the church didn't return messages from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette seeking comment on Wednesday.

"I do believe I saw some pictures online of that that caused some concern," Hutchinson said when asked about the revival.

"Let me emphasize that our churches are doing an incredible job of protecting their congregation, social distancing, doing what's needed, mostly online services, but as they go back, they're really doing a good job and I applaud them for it -- paying attention to those guidelines.

"There's a few exceptions, and obviously that's a concern. So I'm not aware of any particular cluster or number of cases that can be tied to that, but we'll see what time will tell."

LATEST CASES

The cases added to the state's total on Wednesday included 65 in Pulaski County: 56 in Jefferson County: 52 in Sebastian County: 33 in Craighead County: 32 in Washington County: 30 in Pope County: 29 in Benton County: 25 each in Mississippi and Garland counties: and 22 in Johnson County.

Among prison and jail inmates, the number of cases rose by 76. Such increases can reflect new cases as well as ones that were added to the state's total earlier but not immediately classified as coming from a jail or prison.

The number of inmates who have tested positive increased by five, to 579, at the Department of Corrections' Wrightsville complex; by three, to 78, at the Mississippi County Work Release Center; by two, to 117 at the Varner Unit in Lincoln County; and by three, to 24, at the Greene County jail in Paragould, according to a Health Department report.

Meanwhile, the North Little Rock School District announced that 10 employees had been quarantined because of possible exposure to the virus.

"We are following guidelines as mandated by the CDC, AR Department of Health, and Governor's Office," interim Superintendent Keith McGee said in a text message through his spokesperson.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Mike Moore, regulatory administrator for the state Department of Finance and Administration, said Wednesday that Alcoholic Beverage Control agents will be on the lookout for violations of Health Department directives at restaurants and bars, including mask use and proper seating distance. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)