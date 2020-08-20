MUSIC MADNESS: Justin Moore plays benefit; live bluegrass in SoMa

Justin Moore, along with headliner Lee Brice and The Peterson Farm Brothers, will perform a free benefit concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. The concert, which will also be available on-demand, will air within Farm Journal Field Days and also on RFD TV.

Moore, a native of Poyen (Grant County), purchased the land he grew up on near Poyen several years ago and he and his wife and four children now live there. He noted in an interview with fellow Arkansan, radio personality Bobby Bones, that one of his daughters had the same first-grade teacher that he had.

For more information, see farmjournalfielddays.com/farmon-concert/.

The concert will benefit the National 4-H Council's FOURWARD Fund.

◼️ The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band from Mountain View will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the SoMa Little Rock Outdoor Dining Room, at the intersection of Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive and Main Street in Little Rock.

◼️ Harrisong will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms LLC, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. Admission is free, no reservations are needed, and social distancing will be practiced.

Harrisong consists of singer Karen Harris, her husband, Wightman Harris (who formerly managed Michael Burks) on guitar and vocals, Bruce Hulsey on bass and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Clanton on mandolin, guitar and slide guitar.

◼️ Just Cuz will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the patio of Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock.

◼️ An "Acoustic Throwdown" will be held at 5 p.m. today at The Library Kitchen + Lounge (the former location of Gusano's), 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

The club will also host Friday Night LIVE at 4 p.m. Friday; Saturday Music Madness at 7 p.m. Saturday; and Sunday Funday Jams at The Library at 1 p.m. Sunday.

◼️ Willy D's Piano Bar, 322 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will feature Aaron Beumeler and Mike Hosch at 9 p.m. today; Pamela Hopkins, Matt Sammons and Mike Hosch at 9 p.m. Friday and Pamela Hopkins, Aaron Beumeler and Mike Hosch at 9 p.m. Saturday.

◼️ Aether Sound Bath will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Sixth House Studio, 110 W. Sixth St., Little Rock. According to the studio's Facebook site, Daman Hoffman of "Embassy of Sound" will conduct an evening of healing through sound that is "immersive, transcendent and can benefit the healing process (as) participants will be bathed in vibrations of crystal singing bowls and gongs while in Savasana (resting on your back)." For more information, see sixthhousestudio.com.

◼️ Cory Jackson and Ten Penny Gypsy will perform a virtual show at 7 p.m. today for Sounds of Unity, at facebook.com/cliffandsusan.

Ten Penny Gypsy hosts the monthly showcase, Sounds of Unity, and will perform for one hour, followed by Jackson, who will perform the final hour. (Before the pandemic, the shows were held live at Unity Church in Little Rock. Now they are held at the studio of Cliff and Susan Prowse, and use their Facebook feed.)

◼️ Country singer Tim McGraw will perform a "Here on Earth Experience" livestream event at 8 p.m. Friday. The event marks the release of McGraw's latest album, "Here on Earth."

Tickets, $15, are available by signing up at Facebook; see live.timmcgraw.com.

◼️ Singer-songwriter John Hiatt has a unique plan for livestreaming a pair of performances Live from Nashville: On Monday, he will perform his albums "Bring the Family" and "Slow Turning" in their entirety, start to finish, and on Aug. 31 he will do a "Songs and Stories" event, playing songs and telling the stories behind them, and will do a handful of fan requests.

Both shows will be at 7 p.m. Tickets, which include both nights, are $40 for access or $100 for "front row experiences" which include being seen by Hiatt via live video on his screen as he shows up on yours, as well as receiving a signed set list from one of the performances and also taking part in a post-show Q&A with Hiatt.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit https://johnhiatt.topeka.live/.

◼️ Percussionists of all levels and skills are invited to a Drum Circle on Saturdays, continuing through Oct. 11, at Bernice Gardens, 1401 Main St., in Little Rock. Searcy Ewell will facilitate. Donations are encouraged, masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. Drums, chairs and hand sanitizer will be supplied. No musical experience is needed.

LIVE IN SPA CITY

Jocko will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs.

◼️ Mike Mayberry and The Slow Hands will perform Friday night and Saturday night at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs.

◼️ Jack Rabbit Slims will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the Belle Riverboat of Hot Springs, 5200 Central Ave. in Hot Springs. Tickets for the sightseeing and dinner cruise are $55 for adults, $30 for children 3-10 and free for children 3 and under.

◼️ Bang Your Head will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

◼️ Cliff & Susan (Prowse) will perform their Pink Piano Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave. in Hot Springs.

STAY TUNED

Jazz fans who were saddened by the cancellation of the 2020 Hot Springs JazzFest can watch the virtual version of a Block Party Jazz Concert at 7 p.m. Friday. The concert, to be held at the Universal Unitarian Village Church, will feature the John Leisenring Quintet, featuring vocalist Fedett "Lady J" Johnson.

To view the concert, like the Hot Springs Jazz Society on Facebook.

◼️ Jon Pardi, Runaway June and Pam Tillis will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday at the "Grand Ole Opry" on Circle TV, available on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels or on the DISH network.

Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker performed together last week on Circle. Their show is available at Youtube and Facebook.

◼️ Those of the metal persuasion can now view the 2020 Metal Hall of Fame ceremony on Amazon Prime Television and can be streamed on Amazon Fire, ROKU, Apple TV and Comcast Xfinity cable TV via the Amazon Prime Video app. Inductees include Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Geoff Tate, Don Dokken, Chris Poland, Stephen Pearcy and Graham Bonnet, with performances including Poland, Riot Act (featuring members of Riot), and a jam featuring Vai, Tate, Satriani, Bjorn Englen, Poland and Pat Gesualdo.

LISTEN UP

The Nelsonville (Ohio) Music Festival (now known as VNMM, or Virtual Nelsonville Music Festival) this weekend has some fine folks on their schedule, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; the lineup includes, among others, Mandolin Orange, Hot Tuna, Steve Poltz, Todd Snider, Shovels and Rope, Caamp, Tank and The Bangas, Cedric Burnside, Joan Shelley, Lydia Loveless, Vieux Farka Toure, Tre Burt and Bedouine.

The event is a fundraiser for Stuart's Opera House, a nonprofit historic theater in Nelsonville, and the event will stream from its YouTube channel.

◼️ Stageit.com has several shows on its virtual calendar this week: David Archuleta at 7 p.m. Friday (150 notes); Morgan James at 3 p.m. Saturday (pay what you can); LeAnn Rimes at 3 p.m. Sunday (250 notes). Notes, Stageit's currency, are 10 notes = $1. See stageit.com