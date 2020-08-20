Little Rock man dies in hit-and-run on I-30, state police say

A Little Rock man died in a hit-and-run Wednesday night on Interstate 30, troopers said.

Carroll Felisse, 36, was crossing I-30 on foot near the Interstate 630 exit around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, according to a state police preliminary report.

The vehicle fled, and no description was available in the report.

Felisse was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 384 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.