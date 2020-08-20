Little Rock School District’s Community Advisory Board urges property tax proposal

The Little Rock School District’s Community Advisory Board voted Thursday to support putting a proposal on the Nov. 3 school board election ballot to raise about $205 million in property taxes for school construction and repairs.

The advisory board voted 4 to 0 to recommend the plan to Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key. The plan calls for restructuring the district’s building debts and extending the debt payments by 18 years to 2051.

Key acts in place of a school board in the state-controlled Little Rock district. He has the ultimate authority to approve putting the proposal on the ballot for a public vote.

Superintendent Mike Poore told the advisory board that, should the proposal make it to the ballot and be approved, the district would be obligated by a settlement in a recent federal lawsuit to use a portion of the resulting funds to rebuild the now-vacant McClellan High School as a replacement for Cloverdale Middle School.

The proposed tax plan hearkens back to May 2017, when district leaders asked voters for a similar extension of a debt-service property tax that was already levied. The measure was defeated at the polls after a spirited campaign. That campaign largely focused on the fact that the district had been under state control and without an elected school board since 2015.

