Try using low-recoil ammo for newcomers

When introducing a young shooter to high-velocity centerfire rifles, Bill Haynes recommends reduced-charge ammunition to lighten recoil. He also advises letting young shooters practice with reduced recoil loads and using regular recoil ammo in the field. A hunter won't notice the extra recoil when shooting at a deer.

"You don't want a child to know," Haynes said. "If the gun is sighted in with reduced recoil ammo, take the gun out yourself and re-zero it with regular hunting ammo."

A number of manufacturers offer reduced recoil brands for many popular cartridges, including Remington Managed Recoil, Fusion Lite, Hornady Custom Lite and HSM Low Recoil.