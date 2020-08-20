• Pope Francis on Wednesday warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine. "The pandemic is a crisis. You don't come out of it the same -- either better or worse," Francis said, adding improvised remarks to his planned speech for his weekly public audience. "We must come out better" from the pandemic, the pope said. Francis said: "How sad it would be if for the covid-19 vaccine priority is given to the richest. It would be sad if this vaccine were to become the property of this nation or another, rather than universal and for all," the pontiff added, without indicating any particular country. Noting how many are eager to return to normality and resume economic activity, Francis voiced caution: "Sure, but this 'normality' must not include social injustices and degradation of the environment." Francis said response to the pandemic must be twofold. On one hand, "it's indispensable to find the cure for such a small but tremendous virus, that brings the entire world to its knees." On the other hand, "we must treat a great virus, that of social injustice, of inequality of opportunity, of being marginalized and of lack of protection of the weakest," Francis said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• A Washington, D.C., judge has ordered former PBS talk show host Tavis Smiley to pay the network more than $2.6 million. The amount is about $1 million more than what PBS originally argued in court that Smiley, 55, owed after it was forced to cancel his contract upon learning six female employees had accused him of sexual harassment. A D.C. Superior Court jury ruled March 4 that Smiley had violated his PBS contract. On Aug. 5, Judge Yvonne Williams, who oversaw the three-week trial where jurors found he had violated his contract, heard additional arguments from PBS. Williams determined Smiley must pay PBS $1.9 million in damages associated with his final two seasons with the network, and another $703,000 in losses connected to the network's underwriters. During trial, the network had argued that Smiley owed it between $1.5 million and $1.7 million. Smiley's attorneys could not be reached for comment on the ruling. Details of the accusations against Smiley likely never would have never been made public if he had not sued PBS in 2018 for nearly $1 million, claiming the network had wrongfully terminated his contract without proof of the allegations. During the trial, the women testified that during their tenure with his company, Smiley had pressured them for sex or told lewd jokes. Smiley was never charged with any crimes based on the accusations.