Enrollment opened for free coding class

A free, job-focused computer coding course sponsored by LaunchCode is seeking applicants in Northwest Arkansas.

Nonprofit LaunchCode will enroll about 120 students in the intensive, part-time 20-week coding fundamentals and training program, according to a new release.

Applicants don't need tech skills to apply for the course which will be held virtually until further notice. The application process is now open on the LaunchCode website and an informational session will be held onTuesday.

The program is supported by the Walton Family Foundation and the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences.

"Thanks to the Walton Family Foundation and ACDS, we're eager to train hard-working people in Northwest Arkansas for tech careers and help provide the talent companies need in today's digital economy," said Jeff Mazur, LaunchCode executive director. "As the pandemic changes workforce needs, we believe investing in human capital with digital skills training is economic development at its finest."

-- John Magsam

Weather app adjusts practices after suit

LOS ANGELES -- The operator of The Weather Channel mobile app has agreed to change how it informs users about its location-tracking practices and sale of personal data as part of a settlement with the Los Angeles city attorney's office, officials said Wednesday.

City Attorney Mike Feuer alleged in a 2019 lawsuit that app users were misled when they agreed to provide their location information in exchange for personalized forecasts and alerts. Instead, the lawsuit claimed users were unaware they had surrendered personal privacy when the company sold their data to third parties.

Feuer announced the settlement Wednesday with the app's operator, TWC Product and Technology LLC, and owner IBM Corp. The app's disclosure screens were initially revised after the lawsuit was filed and future changes that will be monitored by the city attorney's office are planned.

IBM bought the app along with the digital assets of The Weather Company in 2015 for $2 billion but did not acquire The Weather Channel seen on TV.

-- The Associated Press

Index dips to 440.38, down 1.99 at close

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 440.38, down 1.99.

"Minutes from the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee's July meeting noting that 'the public health crisis would weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term' dampened investors' enthusiasm, as stocks fell in afternoon trading," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.