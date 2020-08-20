Norwood ready to show growth with Grizzlies

Fort Smith Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood takes off on a run in a 2019 game against Fort Smith Southside. Norwood, who orally committed to Texas A&M this summer, will lead the Grizzlies into the season opener Aug. 27 against Southside in a nonconference game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo)

FORT SMITH — Dreyden Norwood laughed and joked with teammates and friends at a recent media gathering in Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith Northside senior exudes the confidence of a young man who knows his best days on the football field are ahead of him. After an up-and-down junior season in his first year as quarterback of the Grizzlies, Nor-wood is a year older, and a year more physically mature.

“I feel really comfortable,” Norwood said. “We’ve got a new offense, and we’ve learned a lot. I feel like we’re going to have a good season.”

Northside hired former state champion coach Greg Kendrick as its offensive coordinator in the offseason. Kendrick knows a thing or two about developing quarterbacks after helping Ty Storey become a 4-star recruit at Charleston.

What Kendrick has in Norwood is a 6-1, 190-pound athlete who is not only blessed with tremendous speed (4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and strength (300-pound bench press) but also in the classroom (3.67 grade-point average).

“Like anybody who has gone from being a junior first-year starter to going into his senior year, we’ve just seen him grow maturity-wise and mentally as far as understanding the game and what we’re trying to do on offense,” Northside Coach Mike Falleur said. “Physically, he’s just gotten so much better. Just watching him in practice, you don’t have to do everything right, and he still gives you a chance on every play.”

Norwood was showered with multiple Division I scholarship offers during the offseason, including from the University of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee and others. Under tight constrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to do any in-person recruiting visits.

In July, Norwood orally committed to Texas A&M after a virtual campus tour. He said his relationship with Aggies defensive backs coach T.J. Rushing, who previously coached at Memphis, played a major factor in his decision.

“I just got to know coach Rushing real good, and when I went on the virtual tour I liked it a lot,” Norwood said. “They are recruiting me as a cornerback.”

Norwood said he sought advice from his cousin, Tre Norwood, another former Northside standout who earned a starting position at Oklahoma as a freshman.

Northside is looking to rebound from a 3-7 mark in 2019 that included a three-game stretch in which the Grizzlies lost by 3, 3 and 7 points. Those losses kept Northside out of the Class 7A playoffs.

Norwood will have multiple weapons at his disposal when Northside tees it up next week at home against Fort Smith Southside on Thursday night in the season opener at Mayo-Thompson Stadium. But none are more explosive than senior wide receiver Tyhee Prosise.

“We’ve pretty much grown up together,” Norwood said of his relationship with the 5-9, 150-pound Prosise, who has been clocked at 4.41 in the 40 during the summer. “We’ve known each other since we were little kids. We’re pretty much like brothers, so we have fun out there.”

The pandemic has forced numerous changes in prep football, and players were not able to go through spring practices, summer team camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. Norwood does not see that as a negative.

“I don’t really think it’s been a big setback,” he said. “Everybody has had to go through the same thing. We’ve been practicing a lot, and we’re confident.”

A week before the opener, Falleur is hopeful the season will start on time and that Norwood will get a chance to show how far he’s come since last season.

“We just hope he gets to play,” Falleur said. “We talked just the other day that it would be terrible not to see him wear a Northside uniform one more time.”

Norwood at a glance

SCHOOL FS Northside

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

WEIGHT 190

NOTABLE Norwood was an all-7A-Central selection last season in his first year as the starting quarterback. … Ran and passed for 1,100 yards and accounted for 16 touchdowns. … Has orally committed to Texas A&M as a cornerback. … Against Rogers Heritage last season in the opener, accounted for three touchdowns on his first three offensive snaps, including two long touchdown runs sandwiched around a touchdown pass. … Had scholarship offers from 15 Power 5 schools before choosing Texas A&M.