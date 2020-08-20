OFF THE WIRE

BASEBALL

Alvarez out for season

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, last season's American League Rookie of the Year, will miss the rest of the season because of a partially torn right patellar tendon that requires surgery, Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday. Alvarez hit 27 homers in 313 at-bats last season but appeared in just two games this year. He missed Houston's summer camp and the first three weeks of the season while recovering from covid-19. Alvarez made his season debut Friday and homered against the Seattle Mariners. He played again Saturday but was scratched from Sunday's lineup because of the knee injury and placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Broadcaster uses gay slur

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati's game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. Major League Baseball was aware of the incident but did not have an immediate comment. The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brennaman, 56, remained on the air for the second game of the doubleheader where he apologized before turning the game over to another announcer then left the air.

BASKETBALL

No NBA positive test cases

The NBA is into the postseason without having any confirmed covid-19 cases among players inside the bubble at Walt Disney World. The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday that none of the 341 players who had been tested since results were last released on Aug. 12 had been positive. The season resumed at Disney on July 30 and the postseason began Monday. Players have been tested daily while on campus. There were two cases of players testing positive upon their arrival at Disney, both of which were found before either made it out of the initial mandatory in-room quarantine.

GOLF

Women's Open at Muirfield

The Women's British Open will be held in two years at Muirfield for the first time as part of a strong rotation that includes a return to Carnoustie and St. Andrews. The tournament is held this week at Royal Troon, which only four years ago voted to have female members. Muirfield, regarded as the purest of links courses, also recently voted to allow women to join. Muirfield hosted the Curtis Cup for female amateurs in 1952 and 1984. The R&A said the Women's British Open will be played the next five years at Carnoustie, Muirfield, Walton Heath, St. Andrews and Royal Porthcawl in Wales. Muirfield has a prestigious history of hosting major championships, having held The Open on 16 occasions. St. Andrews will have the Women's British Open for the third time. Lorena Ochoa won in 2007 and Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) won in 2013.

Lehman, Bertsch tied

Tom Lehman had four birdies in a late five-hole stretch for a 7-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead with Shane Bertsch on Wednesday in the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. Coming off a 43rd-place tie at 13 over last week at difficult Firestone in the Senior Players Championship, the 61-year-old Lehman birdied Nos. 4, 5, 6 and 8, and closed with a par at Buffalo Ridge in the first of two 54-hole events at Big Cedar Lodge. The 50-year-old Bertsch is making his second senior start. He also was bogey-free. Darren Clarke, Tim Petrovic and Wes Short Jr. shot 66. Steve Stricker closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 67. Glen Day (Little Rock), Vijay Singh and Brett Quigley also shot 67. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia/Henderson State) and John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) each shot 1-over 72.

HOCKEY

Lightning move on

The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games Wednesday, overcoming a late two-goal deficit and beating the Blue Jackets 5-4 on Brayden Point's goal 5:12 into overtime. Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history. Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli scored in the final eight minutes of regulation to wipe out a 4-2 deficit. Also Wednesday, Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left in the second period, David Pastrnak returned with two assists and Boston beat Carolina 2-1 to win the first-round playoff series in five games. Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Nazem Kadri also scored twice and Colorado routed Arizona 7-1 to close out the series in five games. Kadri scored two goals for the second consecutive game, both in the first period, and finished with five in the series. Samuel Girard also had a goal in the first and MacKinnon scored twice in 58 seconds of the second to put Colorado up 5-0. Nick Suzuki scored the winner 22 seconds after Philadelphia tied it in the third period, Brendan Gallagher snapped a goal drought and Montreal staved off elimination in Game 5 with a 5-3 victory. Joel Armia scored twice for the Canadiens.

TENNIS

Bryan twins not in Open

Bob and Mike Bryan were not on the entry list released for men's doubles at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, possibly signaling the end of the 42-year-old American twins' record-breaking careers. The Bryans won five of their 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together in New York, most recently in 2014. Mike also won the 2018 U.S. Open with Jack Sock when Bob was recovering from hip surgery.