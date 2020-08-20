Police: ‘Multiple’ people injured in Fort Smith shooting

Three people were seriously injured and two people were arrested after a shooting in Fort Smith Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call between the 500 and 700 blocks of North 17th Street at about 10:20 p.m., according to a Fort Smith police news release. Multiple people were transported to area hospitals for treatment, the release states, though a specific number of victims wasn't provided.

Police said they arrested Rahmel McLaughlin and Demesheio Williams on charges of 1st-degree battery and terroristic acts. Both were booked into the Sebastian County jail and remained there Thursday morning, according to an online roster.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.