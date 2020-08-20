Postal Service's vote readiness still questioned

Rep. Kendra Horn (left), D-Okla., looks on as Ken Mayfield (right), president of the National Association of Letter Carriers' Oklahoma City branch, speaks during a news conference in front of a post office on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Horn and Mayfield discussed the need for Congress to fund and protect the U.S. Postal Service. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WASHINGTON -- Congressional Democrats and election watchdogs voiced new suspicions about the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday, fearing its decision to suspend major changes to mail processing and delivery still stopped short of what was necessary to protect voters who intend to cast their 2020 ballots by mail.

The about-face announced Tuesday by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy halted a series of cost-cutting measures, including the removal of machines that sort mail and the public boxes that collect it.

Under political scrutiny, DeJoy said he would resume his work after the November election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact" on the presidential race.

A day later, it's still unclear whether Americans actually would receive their ballots on time, or if they'd be able to return them easily.

The uncertainty and distrust emboldened lawmakers on Capitol Hill, as they prepared to grill DeJoy and Robert Duncan, the chairman of the board of governors that oversees the Postal Service, at a series of hearings set to begin Friday.

On Wednesday, roughly 90 House Democrats called on the board, which selected DeJoy, to remove him from his post.

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., publicly blasted the postmaster general after a private call with him, lamenting that his new pause would not "reverse damage already wreaked" on the country.

"The Postal Service is Election Central during the pandemic, and Democrats will not allow the President to force Americans to choose between their health and their vote," Pelosi said in a statement.

David Partenheimer, a spokesman for the Postal Service, stressed in a statement Wednesday the agency has not changed its rules for election mail and intends "to fulfill our role in the electoral process by doing everything we can."

Since assuming the position earlier this year, DeJoy has sought to remake broad swaths of the agency out of concern for its future finances, fearing that a drop in mail volume is destined to leave the mail service, which has struggled for years, insolvent.

Postal workers have griped about severe reductions in staffing as well as overtime pay that have cut deeply into their own finances -- and left them unable to deliver an entire day's worth of mail without disruption.

The uproar over the Postal Service is expected to spill out Friday as DeJoy testifies before the Senate, and Saturday as the House convenes for a rare session. The House is set to vote on legislation to reverse the service changes and provide $25 billion to shore up operations.

On Wednesday, the White House expressed only a limited openness for congressional Democrats' push to give the Postal Service a cash infusion.

"We're looking at the post office funding ... but that must also include money for our hard-working Americans as well," said White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany at her press briefing.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, stood by DeJoy and blasted Democrats for "manipulating information and giving validity to a conspiracy theory." On a private call Wednesday, most Republican members stood united in their view that they should do more -- along with the White House --to try to battle back Democrats on the issue, according to people on the call who requested anonymity to speak freely about it.

'SUSPENSION' MEANS?

The delays have raised the specter of major headaches entering the 2020 election, as millions of Americans opt for mail-in ballots over their local polling places at a time when the deadly coronavirus is sweeping the country. Critics see political motivations in DeJoy's efforts, citing comments from President Donald Trump, who claims that universal mail-in voting is a vector for widespread fraud.

On Wednesday, top representatives from postal workers nationwide said they had seen little to no change since DeJoy pumped the brakes on his plan to remake the Postal Service. They couldn't tell whether machines and other equipment might soon be restored or how, exactly, they would now be able to receive overtime.

"While we take the [postmaster general] at his word, the industry would like to know whether 'suspension' means 'rollback' or 'freeze in place,'" said Art Sackler, a longtime lobbyist for mailers, postal shippers and suppliers.

The uncertainty also frustrated election experts, who feared it could affect vote counting or perhaps deter people from voting by mail in the first place. They also pointed to the agency's recent warnings to state election officials that last-minute ballots and those mailed out in bulk may not arrive in voters' mailboxes on time.

All completed ballots sent to boards of election travel as first-class mail. But unfilled ballots going from local officials to voters are more complicated. Some localities send them first-class, which costs 55 cents per item and takes two and five days to arrive. But many others have long sent ballots as third-class or the "bulk rate" of 20 cents an item with a delivery time of three to 10 days. Historically, postal workers have treated ballots with third-class postage as though they were first-class items.

In recent days, the Postal Service has refused to clarify at the national level whether those norms will be respected in the November election, and letters it sent in July -- which warned 46 states that their requirements and deadlines for voters were "incongruous" with mail service -- raised concerns that they won't.

Wendy Weiser, the vice president for democracy at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the agency's statements so far could have the effect of "vote suppression."

"Either they are going to lead to bad outcomes in terms of mail delivery ... or they're going to create distrust in the timeliness of mail delivery that's unwarranted, that will cause people to avoid mail voting," she said.

DeJoy commissioned a task force to ensure "election officials and voters are well-informed and fully supported by the Postal Service," according to an agency statement. Partenheimer, the agency spokesman, said Wednesday they have recommended state election officials use first-class mail "for years" to avoid potential delays.

"For the mail to be successfully used as part of an election, state and local election officials must understand and take into account our operational standards and recommended timelines," he added in a statement, pointing out the Postal Service has "not changed our delivery standards, our rules, or our prices for election mail."

QUESTIONS BLOCKED

Meanwhile, the Postal Service blocked congressional lawmakers from interrogating the firm that helped select DeJoy as the country's postmaster general, prompting a rebuke from Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, who called on the organization Wednesday to be more transparent as a federal investigation unfolds.

The spat over access has hindered lawmakers as they delve into DeJoy's recent, contentious changes to mail delivery, and in the process, potentially concealed key details about the involvement of Trump and his top aides in those decisions, Schumer, D-N.Y., warned in a Wednesday letter to the agency.

Schumer fired off his initial inquiry to the agency in June, asking to learn more about the process that selected DeJoy to lead the Postal Service. The postmaster general is a position filled by the Postal Service Board of Governors, which in this case relied on an executive search firm, Russell Reynolds Associates, to guide its thinking.

About a month later, the board responded to Schumer, telling him that "much of the information I requested was confidential," and it declined to provide it, the Democratic leader said in his Wednesday note. A lawyer for the executive search firm said the postal board of governors had refused to waive a nondisclosure agreement, blocking Congress from conducting "oversight obligations to better understand the selection of Mr. DeJoy," according to Schumer.

Schumer further sought to learn if the White House and Treasury Department intervened in the search process, particularly given Trump's criticism of the Postal Service and universal mail-in voting. The top Senate Democrat said his office on its own learned about previously undisclosed contacts between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the board's governors, which troubled Schumer since the board had not disclosed such communications.

Spokespeople from the White House, Treasury Department and the Postal Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the meantime, DeJoy's actions have touched off a flurry of lawsuits.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed court papers late Tuesday in Maryland, accusing the agency and the postmaster general of intentionally trying to undermine the 2020 election by disrupting mail service and the delivery of absentee ballots.

Dozens of state attorneys general, who had announced plans to sue the Postal Service earlier this week, said they, too, would remain vigilant. Several said they remain convinced that only through a court order could they ensure Postal Service doesn't stand in the way Americans' right to vote.

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Romm, Lisa Rein, Jacob Bogage, Amy Gardner, Rachael Bade and Erin Cox of The Washington Post; and by Lisa Mascaro, Anthony Izaguirre, Aamer Madhani, Deb Riechmann, Bruce Schreiner and Gene Johnson of The Associated Press.