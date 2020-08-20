Quarter's sales set a record at Target

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, people walk through the parking lot at a Target store in Oklahoma City. Target has reported that its sales as measured by a key metric registered their strongest performance to date for the company’s fiscal second quarter. It's the latest evidence that big-box stores are becoming consumers' prime shopping destinations during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

NEW YORK -- Target reported the largest quarterly sales growth, including an online sales spike, in its 58-year-history, the latest evidence that Americans are consolidating their trips to big box stores and pivoting their spending to needs around the home during the pandemic.

Target said online sales nearly tripled during the quarter as shoppers relied more on services like curbside pick up over concerns about infections. But Target's same-store sales also jumped 10.9% during the three-month period ending Aug 1. Meanwhile, home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. reported Wednesday that comparable store sales in the U.S. surged 35.1%, and online orders more than doubled.

A day earlier, Walmart reported online sales nearly doubled in its most recent quarter after it expanded online services. And sales at established Walmarts in the U.S. jumped 9.3%. Home Depot, the nation's largest home improvement chain, reported a 23.4% increase in global sales at established stores Tuesday.

Store executives say the federal stimulus checks and the extra unemployment benefits helped boost spending during the period. But even as business tapered off when they expired, retailers continue to see strong sales growth and acknowledge that a major shift in spending is at play.

"There's a true shift in share of wallet from vacations, from dining out, from apparel purchases to the home," Lowe's Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Target, based in Minneapolis, said it added 10 million new online customers during the first half of the year and gained $5 billion in market share. Clothing sales, which tumbled 20% in the first three months of the year as people focused on necessities, saw double-digit growth in the second quarter. That's a big warning sign to mall-based clothing stores.

It said having customers shopping back and forth online and in stores creates a stickier relationship with the retailer. In fact, customers who shop online and in stores spend four times more than store-only shoppers and 10 times more than digital-only customers, Target executives said.

Drive-up services increased more than seven-fold. And sales related to in-store pick up increased more than 60% during the quarter.

Target earned $1.69 billion, or $3.35 per share. That compares with $938 million, or $1.83 per share for the year-ago period.

Removing one-time costs and benefits, Target earned $3.38 a share, blowing past the $1.63 projected by Wall Street, according to a survey by FactSet.

Revenue rose 25% to $22.7 billion, also exceeding expectations.

The shift in behavior caused by the pandemic is reshaping the retail landscape at the expense of mall-based retailers and other stores forced to temporarily close this spring. Many were struggling before the pandemic because of what Americans buy and where they buy it.

About two dozen retailers, including J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J.Crew have filed for bankruptcy protection since the pandemic. So far this year, more than 40 stores have filed for bankruptcy, surpassing all of 2019. Another infection wave is expected in the fall, which could create bigger challenges to retailers that were healthy before the pandemic.

For the fiscal second quarter, mall-based retailers are expected to lose $2.05 billion compared with a year ago, according to a Retail Metrics tally of roughly 100 retailers. But for retailers located off the mall, the group will see a 1.1% decline to $18.9 billion.

Americans came to rely on big box retailers for supplies early when the economy was under lockdown. The surge in new infections is keeping Americans closer to home in many places, and they're increasingly relying on same-day delivery and curbside pickup. Big box retailers had pushed aggressively into those areas before the pandemic, attempting to keep pace with Amazon.com.

Still, Target's CEO Brian Cornell says he's bracing for a continued volatile environment that makes it hard to plan way ahead.

"It's a very challenging environment for us to provide guidance," Cornell told analysts on the earnings call. "We've got the pandemic in front of us. We've got uncertainty about back-to-school, back-to-college, the state of the economy. We do have a election coming up in November. Lots of different dynamics that we have to try to sort through."