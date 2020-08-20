Red Sox remain calm, halt a nine-game slide

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers is congratulated by Mitch Moreland (18) after his two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON -- Stuck in a nine-game skid, the Boston Red Sox quickly seemed to be heading toward loss No. 10.

Especially after rookie Kyle Hart issued a pair of four-pitch walks, loading the bases for the high-scoring Philadelphia Phillies with no outs in the first inning.

But Hart managed to escape without too much damage, and the Red Sox recovered to beat the Phillies 6-3 Wednesday.

"It's amazing how good a win feels," Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke said on his 64th birthday. "We did a lot of things right today, and that was really good to see."

Rafael Devers had a two-run home run and drove in three runs. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014.

The Red Sox began the day with the AL's worst record at 6-18.

Hart allowed 2 runs with 4 walks and 5 strikeouts over 32/3 innings in an opener role. The 27-year-old gave up seven runs in two innings in his major-league debut against Tampa Bay last Thursday.

"There was some improvement," Hart said. "As a whole, really pleased that we were able to win and that, as poorly as I started, [I] was able to keep us in there and give us a chance."

Austin Brice (1-0) struck out two over 11/3 scoreless innings. Boston held an opponent to three or fewer runs for the first time since a 5-3 win over Toronto on Aug. 9.

ROYALS 4-0, REDS 0-5 In Kansas City, Mo., Cincinnati and Kansas City exchanged shutouts to split a doubleheader. In the openerb, Brad Keller didn't allow a hit until the sixth to lead the Royals. Trevor Bauer pitched seven innings of one-hit ball as the Reds won the second game.

INDIANS 6, PIRATES 1 Aaron Civale struck out six while picking up the first complete game of his career as Cleveland beat Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 9, TWINS 3 Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee's four home runs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings, and the visitors beat Minnesota.

ASTROS 13, ROCKIES 6 Kyle Tucker homered, hit two triples and drove in four runs, and Houston beat Colorado.

ATHLETICS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Mark Canha hit a two-run home run, Robbie Grossman got things going with a two-run double in the first to back Jesus Luzardo, and Oakland beat Arizona.

PADRES 6, RANGERS 3 (10) Manny Machado hit a grand slam with one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers. Machado's 11th career grand slam and sixth walk-off home run came off Rafael Montero (0-1), whose only out in the 10th came on pinch-hitter Greg Garcia's sacrifice.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 9-2, CUBS 3-4 In the opener of a doubleheader in Chicago, Matt Carpenter belted a first-inning grand slam and St. Louis beat Chicago despite ace pitcher Jack Flaherty recording only five outs. David Bote hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh of the second game to lift the Cubs.

METS 5, MARLINS 3 Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning as New York beat host Miami for the third night in a row. Jacob deGrom pitched six shutout innings and left with a lead, but Miami scored against the Mets' bullpen on a wild pitch and two bases-loaded walks for a 3-3 tie going into the ninth.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2 Randal Grichuk extended his recent power surge with two home runs, and Toronto completed a three-game sweep on the road against Baltimore.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 2 Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as Tampa Bay beat New York Yankees. Jalen Beeks (Arkansas Razorbacks) came on with two on and one out in the ninth, then struck out the two batters his faced for the save.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 3 Jose Abreu hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning as Chicago beat Detroit at home.

