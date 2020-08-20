Saudi Arabia praises Israel-UAE link-up

BERLIN -- Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement between its close ally the United Arab Emirates and Israel to establish full diplomatic ties and exchange embassies.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the deal, which also halted unilateral annexation by Israel of West Bank territory sought by the Palestinians, "could be viewed as positive."

He said Saudi Arabia was open to establishing similar relations on condition that a peace agreement is reached between Israel and the Palestinians.

Prince Faisal's remarks during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas were the first public comment by Saudi Arabia on Thursday's surprise announcement by President Donald Trump that his administration helped broker the UAE-Israel agreement.

While Bahrain, Oman and Egypt issued official statements welcoming the agreement, the kingdom did not at the time and did not respond to requests for comment until Wednesday's news conference in Berlin.

The UAE framed its agreement as a successful measure that halted Israeli plans to annex West Bank territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has said the suspension is only temporary.

The Palestinians have issued scathing statements saying the UAE undermined Arab consensus and described the move as a "betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause."

Saudi Arabia, like other Arab Gulf states, has built quiet ties with Israel over the years, in part because of shared concerns over Iran and its policies in the region.

The kingdom, however, is home to Islam's holiest site and has historically positioned itself as a defender of Islam and Muslims, a title that foes Turkey and Iran have also tried to claim. King Salman is also seen as a steadfast supporter of the Palestinians, but his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has expressed more willingness for the kingdom to engage with Israel.

Meanwhile hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday rallied against the Israel/UAE deal.

Protesters burned Israeli and American flags, trampled on posters of Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, and chanted "normalization is betrayal to Jerusalem and Palestine."

Unlike Palestinian protesters last Friday near the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City who also burned posters of the Emirati crown prince, the Gaza demonstrators stopped short of burning symbols of the UAE -- apparently not to antagonize the Gulf Arab country, where tens of thousands of Palestinians work and live.

The demonstrators in Gaza City also voiced support for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for his rejection of Trump's Mideast plan, which the Palestinians say unfairly favors Israel.

The protest was organized by the militant Hamas group, which rules the Gaza Strip, and other factions.

In the West Bank town of Turmusaya, several dozen Palestinians demonstrated against the UAE's deal with Israel, the Trump administration's Mideast plan and Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank. Protesters burned Israeli flags and threw stones at Israeli soldiers in the distance.

Separately, Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din said he dismissed Ambassador Haidar Badawi from his post after Badawi said Tuesday that Sudan was "looking forward to concluding a peace agreement with Israel."

"There is no reason to continue hostility between Sudan and Israel," Badawi was quoted as saying by Sky News Arabia. "We don't deny that there are communications" with Israel, he added, saying both countries would gain much from a deal.

Badawi's remarks immediately drew a pledge from Netanyahu to "do all that's needed" to wrap up a deal.

Qamar al-Din, the foreign minister, sought to distance himself from Badawi's comments, saying they were received "with astonishment." He insisted his ministry had not discussed the issue of ties with Israel.

In February, Netanyahu met with met Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of Sudan's transitional government, during a secret trip to Uganda, where both leaders pledged to pursue normalization of ties.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Israeli news site Ynet in an interview that he believes the talks with Sudan will lead to a peace deal.

A Sudanese government official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that deliberations between Sudanese and Israeli officials have been going on for months, with help from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Information for this article was contributed by Samy Magdy and Ilan Bin Zion of The Associated Press.