Siloam Springs police investigate attempted robbery

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Police are searching for a man suspected of trying to rob the Dollar General Store at 100 N. Hico St.

An attempted robbery was reported at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Derek Spicer, Police Department spokesman.

A man entered the store and demanded money from an employee while showing a black handgun, Spicer said. The man walked east on Cheri Whitlock Street after he left, he said.

There were no injuries and no money was taken during the incident, Spicer said.

The suspect was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a slim build and wearing a black mask, green jacket with a gray hood, gray sweat pants and blue and white shoes, he said.