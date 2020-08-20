Siloam Springs police investigating armed robbery of store

Siloam Springs police are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar General Store.

Police went at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an aggravated robbery at the store at 100 N. Hico St., according to Lt. Derek Spicer, Police Department spokesman.

A man entered the store and demanded money from the employee while showing a black handgun, Spicer said. The man walked east on Cheri Whitlock Street after he left, he said.

There were no injuries and no money was taken during the incident, Spicer said.

The suspect is described as a white male and approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a slim build and wearing black mask, green jacket with a gray hood over his head, Spicer said. The man was wearing gray sweat pants and blue and white shoes, he said.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact Siloam Springs police detectives at (479) 524-4118 or tip@siloamsprings.com.