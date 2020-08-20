Suspect, 46, named in Union County shooting; woman, daughter injured, authorities say

Authorities have released the name of a man accused of shooting a 39-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter in Union County on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of North Hickory Street in Strong, where they found the two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release issued by Chief Investigator Capt. Jeff Stinson.

A third, uninjured victim told deputies that she had stopped by the home, where the two victims lived, and was met by 46-year-old Lovell Govan Jr., who had, prior to the shooting, been holding the woman and teen at the residence, authorities said. According to the release, Govan had reportedly shot the pair.

The third victim told deputies Govan held her and her four-year old child at the residence as well, threatening them with a firearm. She was able to flee the residence while Govan was distracted, according to the release.

Authorities said the two injured victims also attempted to flee, but Govan fired another shot at the 39-year-old woman, striking her in her face.

Govan then left the area in the third victim's vehicle, a silver 2014 Mazda 6, according to authorities, and was last believed to have headed south from Strong.

The 39-year-old victim was transported from the Medical Center of South Arkansas to Little Rock, where she was undergoing treatment. Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts said Thursday morning they did not currently know her condition.

Her daughter was treated and released from the Medical Center of South Arkansas, authorities said.

Warrants have been issued for Govan, who is from Huttig, for multiple counts of attempted capital murder, kidnapping, burglary and theft of property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities believe the man has family and associates throughout south Arkansas and north Louisiana, the release states.

He is considered armed and dangerous, the release states. Authorities urge anyone who sees Govan to contact local police.