This date in baseball

Aug. 20

1912 Walter Johnson won his American League-record 15th consecutive, downing Cleveland 4-2 in the opening game of a doubleheader. Washington's Carl Cashion pitched a six-inning no-hitter to give the Senators a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the second game, which was called to allow Cleveland to catch a train to Boston.

1938 New York's Lou Gehrig hit his 23rd and the final grand slam of his career and drove in six runs to lead the Yankees to an 11-3 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics.

1945 Tommy Brown -- at 17 years, 8 months, 14 days -- of the Brooklyn Dodgers became the youngest major league player to hit a home run when he connected in Ebbets Field against Preacher Roe of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1957 Bob Keegan of the Chicago White Sox pitched a 6-0 no-hit victory over the Washington Senators in the second game of a doubleheader.

1958 Detroit's Jim Bunning pitched a no-hitter to lead the Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in the opening game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park.

1961 The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Braves 7-4 in the second game of a doubleheader to snap a 23-game losing streak, a modern record.

1965 Milwaukee's Eddie Mathews hit his 28th home run as the Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. With the home run, the duo of Mathews and Hank Aaron passed the Babe Ruth-Lou Gehrig total of 772 home runs to become the top home run tandem in major league history.

1974 Nolan Ryan of the California Angels struck out 19 Tigers in a 1-0, 11-inning loss to Detroit. It was the third time this season that Ryan struck out 19 batters in a game.

1980 Pittsburgh's Omar Moreno stole his 70th base of the season in a 5-1 loss to Houston, to become the first player this century with three consecutive 70-steal seasons. The outfielder swiped 71 in 1978, 77 in 1979.

1989 New York's Howard Johnson hit his 30th home run of the season in the Mets' 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers and joined Bobby Bonds and Willie Mays as the only players to achieve 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in two different seasons.

1995 Jose Mesa of the Cleveland Indians picked up his 37th save in 37 opportunities, setting a major league record as the Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5.

2005 The Kansas City Royals ended baseball's longest losing streak in 17 years, beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 to snap a club-record 19-game skid.

2014 The San Francisco Giants became the first team since 1986 to win a protest filed with Major League Baseball. A short rainstorm caused the delay during the Aug. 19 game after the grounds crew couldn't put the tarp down quickly. The umpires said the field was unplayable and called it after 41/2 innings at 1:16 a.m. local time. The Cubs were declared the winners by a 2-0 score. MLB executive Joe Torre ruled to resume the rain-shortened game with the Cubs batting in the bottom of the fifth. The Giants and Chicago have a regularly scheduled game set to begin three hours later.