Trump urges snub of Goodyear over alleged ban on hats

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged people to boycott tires from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., tweeting in mostly capital letters that the Ohio company had "announced a ban on MAGA hats."

But the company said it didn't announce such a specific ban, only that it had asked employees to refrain from workplace expressions involving political campaigning or "forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."

Trump's tweet immediately sent the company's stock downward. The stock lost 2.36% of its value Wednesday.

"Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)," Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet followed a report from a television station in Topeka, Kan., based on an anonymous Goodyear employee's screenshot that listed Black Lives Matter and gay and transgender pride messages as acceptable while politically affiliated slogans and material, including "MAGA Attire" and "Blue Lives Matter," were listed as unacceptable. The screenshot was described in the report as part of the company's diversity training.

But in a statement after Trump's tweet, Goodyear said that "the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class."

The company said it is committed to an "inclusive, respectful workplace" and, therefore, asks associates to "refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."

Goodyear added that the company was the focus of a conversation that "created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so."

It's not unusual for companies to discourage employees from engaging in political activity at the workplace through their electronic communications and dress code.

Several photos surfaced on social media after Trump's tweet showing Goodyear tires on the presidential limousine in which he travels, which is nicknamed "the beast."

Asked whether Trump would order the tires removed, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, "I'm not going to comment on security matters."

She also said Goodyear should further clarify its policy, and she said support for Blue Lives Matter is an equity issue.

"What was clearly targeted was a certain ideology," McEnany said.

"If you can wear a Black Lives Matter hat, guess what, you should be able to wear a Blue Lives Matter one, too," she added.

Goodyear has a more than 120-year history in Ohio, a battleground state in the presidential election. Most of its competition is based outside the United States.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, tweeted that "It's absolutely despicable that the President would call for a boycott of an American company, based in Akron, that employs thousands of U.S. workers."

Presidents have at times used the bully pulpit to go after companies, but Trump has taken that opportunity to an elevated level, often with little or no pushback from GOP lawmakers.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking of The Associated Press and by John Wagner of The Washington Post.