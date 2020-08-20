Sections
UCA adds UAB, Louisiana to schedule

by George Stoia | Today at 11:14 a.m.
University of Central Arkansas has added two more games to its 2020 schedule, playing at Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 3 and at Louisiana Nov. 21. The Bears trip to UAB will be the first Football Bowl Subdivision game of the college football season.

UCA now has six total games this season after announcing its intention to play an 11-game schedule this fall despite the Southland Conference moving its football season to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UCA athletic director Brad Teague has been consistent in his approach to playing football this fall, telling the Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 14, “We’re going to try as long and hard as we can until the virus tells us we can’t.” Teague said UCA is hoping to put the final touches on its 2020 schedule in the next couple weeks, but knows scheduling changes are happening every day which may lead to filling holes throughout the season.

The Bears’ current schedule will include a neutral site game in Montgomery, Ala., on Aug. 29 versus Austin Peay, at UAB on Sept. 3, at Arkansas State on Sept. 19, home against Missouri State on Sept. 26, at Missouri State on Oct. 17 and at Louisiana on Nov. 21.

UCA and Austin Peay will kickoff at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 on ESPN and is currently the only college football game scheduled that weekend, making it the first game of the unprecedented season.

