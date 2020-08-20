U.S. says death off table for ISIS pair

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of American, British and other foreign hostages in Syria, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the men in the United States.

In a letter Tuesday to Home Secretary Priti Patel, Attorney General William Barr said that if Britain grants Washington's request for access to evidence in the case, the Justice Department will not seek the death penalty in any prosecution against the two men.

Barr and his predecessor as attorney general, Jeff Sessions, had opposed removing death as a possible sentence for El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, two members of a quartet of British-raised militants implicated in the beheadings of hostages and whose accents led their captives to dub them "The Beatles."

An earlier British court ruling had effectively blocked giving evidence to U.S. authorities because the U.S. had not offered assurances that the death penalty, which was abolished years ago in the United Kingdom, was off the table.

The British men, who are being detained by the U.S. military in Iraq, were captured two years ago by a Kurdish-led, U.S.-backed militia.

N.J. council race to get new election

PATERSON, N.J. -- State Superior Court Judge Ernest Caposela ruled Wednesday that a new election will be held in November for a disputed Paterson City Council seat, just weeks after the race's apparent winner and a sitting councilman were charged with voter fraud.

Alex Mendez had won a special election on May 12 to fill the seat, but claims of voter fraud were soon raised. An investigation was then begun after the U.S. Postal Service's law enforcement arm told the state attorney general's office about hundreds of mail-in ballots found in a mailbox in Paterson, along with more found in nearby Haledon.

Ultimately, the Passaic County Board of Elections decided not to count 800 ballots cast in the race.

Voter-fraud charges were filed in June against Mendez, Paterson Council Vice President Michael Jackson and two other men: Shelim Khalique and Abu Rayzen.

All four defendants have maintained their innocence.

Officers cleared in Black man's killing

DOVER, Del. -- Two Delaware police officers were justified in using deadly force earlier this year against a Black man armed with a knife, the state attorney general's office has concluded.

The Delaware Department of Justice issued a report Wednesday clearing Milford police officers Nigel Golding and Brandon Karpin of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Brandon Roberts, 27.

Investigators said the report was based on interviews with civilian and police witnesses, photographs, 911 recordings, dispatch records, video footage from surveillance and police body-worn cameras, police reports, medical records, and ballistics analysis.

Officers were called to an apartment on Jan. 5 in response to a domestic-related assault. Police were told that a pregnant woman was being held against her will and that the subject might be a mental patient.

Investigators said that when officers knocked on the door, Roberts stepped out holding a large butcher knife and advanced on Golding. Both officers opened fire, hitting Roberts eight times.

The entire encounter lasted less than 10 seconds, with only three seconds between the time Roberts initially opened the door and the shots being fired.

Law requires college ethnicity courses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Students at California State University, the nation's largest four-year public university system, will need to take an ethnic studies course to graduate under a bill signed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The change it taking place during the national reckoning over racism and police brutality sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It represents the first change to the system's general education curriculum in more than 40 years.

Under the measure, beginning in the 2021-2022 academic year, all 23 system campuses must offer courses on race and ethnicity. Beginning with 2024-2025 graduates, students must take a three-credit course to graduate. The system enrolls more than 481,000 students. The measure will cost an estimated $16 million to implement.

The bill says the programs will have a special focus on "four historically defined racialized core groups: Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans, and Latina and Latino Americans."

"This bill reflects 50 years of student, faculty, and community advocacy for curriculum reflective of and responsive to our diverse state," Assemblywoman Shirley Weber wrote in a tweet.

The university had opposed the measure for over a year.

Before the measure was signed, Toni Molle, the system's public affairs director, called it a "dangerous precedent for legislative interference" with the curriculum.