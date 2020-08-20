Wednesday's Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX -- Recalled INF Christian Arroyo from the IL. Optioned RHP Marcus Walden to alternate training site. Designated RHP Mike Shawaryn for assignment. Claimed RHP Andrew Triggs off waivers from San Francisco and optioned to alternate training site. Designated LHP Stephen Gonsalves for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX -- Recalled RHP Dane Dunning from alternate training site. Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the IL. Designated INF Chester Cuthbert for assignment to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS -- Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to alternate training site. Transferred INF C.J. Cron and RHP Dario Agrazal from the 10-day IL to the 45-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jorge Bonifacio and RHP Casey Mize from the alternate training site. Placed INF Harold Castro to the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Recalled RHP Jesse Hahn from paternity leave.

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Activated LHP Rich Hill from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS -- Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn from alternate site. Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Optioned RHP Bryan Shaw and RHP Art Warren to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 10-day IL. retroactive to Aug. 17. Recalled RHP Aaron Siegers from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS -- Transferred LHP Joe Palumbo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Placed RHP Nate Pearson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jacob Waguespack from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -- Released RHP James Sherfy.

CHICAGO CUBS -- Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS -- Placed OF Nick Senzel on the IL. Recalled INF Mike Moustakas from alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES -- Placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug.18. Recalled INF Brendan Rodgers from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -- Optioned RHP Ryan Meisinger to alternate training site. Activated LHP Austin Gomber from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP John Oviedo from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES -- Traded RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to the Seattle Mariners. Optioned CF Edward Olivares to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Michel Baez from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -- Recalled LHP Andrew Suarez from alternate training site. Optioned OF Steven Duggar to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS -- Recalled LHP Victor Gonzalez from alternate site. Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

NFL

GREEN BAY PACKERS -- Released T Travis Bruffy and WR Travis Fulgham.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Signed K Graham Gano. Placed WR Cody Core on the IL.

NEW YORK JETS -- Waived RB Kenneth Dixon (Strong). Signed WR Chris Hogan.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Agreed to terms with QB Trevor Siemian, TE Geoff Swaim, RB Marcus Marshall and WR Krishawn Hogan. Waived QB Cole McDonald, RB Daylin Dawkins, WR Kyle Williams and TE Parker Hesse.