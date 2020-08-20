Woman, 47, shot in Little Rock while helping friends move furniture, witnesses say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman was shot Wednesday night in Little Rock while, according to witnesses, she was helping friends move furniture.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to 4205 Ludwig St. and found 47-year-old Melissa Thorton suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

Witnesses told police that they and Thorton were helping friends move furniture when, “out of nowhere,” someone fired on them from across the street, the report states.

Thorton was taken to the hospital. The report did not detail her injuries, but police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said Thursday afternoon that she was in stable condition.

Residents of two nearby homes reported that their houses had been struck by the gunfire, according to the report.

No descriptions of any suspects were available in the report.