Arts Live Raises The Roof: 'Funraiser' seeks support for youth programming

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Jules Taylor (right), a longtime performer and instructor, works Wednesday, March 20, 2019, with actors Ethan Fox, 11 (from left); Sophie Moody, 12; Haleigh Staley, 11; and Josie Riggins, 11, as they stage an original musical theater piece during Musical Theater Camp at Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. The longtime children's theater plans a performance of Junie B. Jones The Musical May 2-5 and will host summer theater camps during the summer.

Over the past five months, every nonprofit organization in Northwest Arkansas has had to alter its programming in order to deal with the threat of covid-19, while figuring out a way to continue to serve the community. Surely no organization has pivoted to virtual programming as enthusiastically as Arts Live Theatre. The arts organization that usually produces between 10 and 14 productions a year has announced a new virtual event on a near-weekly basis since March.

"We uploaded all of our shows on YouTube for home viewing, which has had over 7,000 views to date," begins Executive Director Mark Landon Smith, as he lists the widely varied productions and events he and his staff have offered during the pandemic. "We created the Living Room Theatre project, where we currently produce shows using local and national casts with productions including 'Little Women,' 'The Red Badge of Courage,' 'The Show Must Go Online,' 'The Tempest,' 'Quaranteens' and 'Super Happy Awesome News.'

"[We started] the 'Me Interview You Too' series, where actors interview each other; the national 24-Hour Monologue Project and more. Plus, [we're offering] online classes, which have included acting for film, magic, improv and more. We also have an Arts Live Theatre podcast.

"We are working on our fall schedule which will include more productions and Arts Live Theatre Radio, where we will be producing scripts for radio broadcast, and we are developing several original scripts for virtual production. As a result of our virtual classes and productions, we have teaching artists from all over the country bringing their talent and knowledge to our young artists. And we have young artists from all over the country participating in Arts Live Theatre programming."

That means ALT has served as a treasure trove of arts programming for thousands of kids stuck at home. Research has shown that arts programming can be a significant benefit for kids and teens, helping them to succeed in other academic areas like math, science and reading, and, while kids are isolated, arts programming can also help stem both boredom and loneliness.

But, says Smith, the pandemic has struck a blow to one of ALT's most reliable revenue streams -- ticket sales. This Saturday's "funraiser," he hopes, will help keep the theater afloat until live theater is possible again.

The Funraiser will include lots of ALT's usual creativity and entertainment.

"We will be premiering an original Arts Live Theatre theme song written and sung by Jori Costello, be entertained by the ALT improv group, and have a few special guests," Smith says. "Guests may also purchase a private virtual Phunbags show, a virtual private magic show, acting and dancing lessons, a portrait session and a virtual dinner date with Pearl Covington, a character played by Warren Rosenaur from the 'Dupont, Mississippi' series."

"Fundraising is vital to the sustainability of an organization in normal times," notes Smith. "The average cost of producing a large-scale musical is approximately $12,000 and a non-musical $5,000."