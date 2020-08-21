Bruins' linebacker puts his team first

In this file photo Pulaski Academy outside linebacker Futa Shinkawa (left) tackles Magnolia running back Amir Cooper on Friday during the Bruins’ victory over the Panthers in the Class 5A state playoffs.

Futa Shinkawa wasn't sure if he was going to be able to play this season for Pulaski Academy.

The senior linebacker's father, Takeshi, is a cardiac surgeon who works in Tokyo and travels frequently between there and Little Rock. With the coronavirus pandemic, Shinkawa's family held him out of football workouts this summer and the first week of fall practice as a precaution.

"I was upset," Shinkawa said. "I then understood what they needed to do to keep me safe and do my part to keep them safe.

"I felt bad being away from teammates and some [responsibility] by not being there. But I knew once I got back that I had to do my job and just keep working, and be a part of the team."

But Shinkawa returned to the Bruins on Aug. 10, and he's glad to be back with his teammates and coaches.

"I'm feeling great," Shinkawa said. "It's all about coming together as a defense. We just have to do our jobs."

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley understood Shinkawa's family's decision.

"They can't take a chance on him getting Covid and getting back in this country," said Kelley of Shinkawa's father. "They wanted to be super cautious.

"It was a difference-maker. Even though we were only working out in June and July, he's an inspiration wherever he is.

"The good news is it allowed some other kids to step up and fill in that role. I think some kids did that and got better in that role. Now he comes back and still leads that role, and we've got three or four other guys who can do that, too. Overall, big picture, it will be big for us, but we missed him here, for sure."

With Shinkawa's presence, Pulaski Academy has one of the state's top returning defensive players

As a junior, Shinkawa, 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, led the Bruins with 96 1/2 tackles, including 53 unassisted. He also recorded 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, a blocked kick and a safety.

"He's not super-quick, but he's relentless," Kelley said. "It doesn't matter if the play is going exactly opposite of him. He's going just as fast as he would be if it was coming at him.

"That's what separated him a lot from guys over the years. He's got the fastest motor I've ever seen because he never, ever gives up on the ball or slows down no matter where the ball is. If it's 50 yards away, he's running at the same speed as if it's 10 yards away. That's really smart."

Kelley said that Shinkawa's story can help other players at Pulaski Academy.

"It gives hope to all of the little guys that come out of ninth grade and didn't grow very much," Kelley said. "We want them to keep playing football, whether they're going to be an all-star or a starter or just a player. He gives all of those guys hope because he can have a big impact."

Shinkawa said he's received an offer from Hendrix College, a NCAA Division III school in Conway. He has a 4.1 GPA and scores of 31 and 1310 on the ACT and SAT, respectively.

"He's an even better kid off the field than he is a football player," Kelley said. "He's the total package of a kid."

At Pulaski Academy, there's one goal for the football program and that's to win a state championship. Shinkawa helped the Bruins win last year's Class 5A state title and wants to win another one.

But more importantly, Shinkawa just wants a chance to play this season and asks fans to do their part.

"If you want to keep watching football, you gotta do it," Shinkawa said. "It will be worth it. If you think it's not worth it, then you got to think it over again. If you don't wear your mask, then we're not going to have anything until all of this is over.

"It will be worth it to wear that mask."