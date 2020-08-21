This date in baseball

1926 Ted Lyons of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The 6-0 victory was achieved in 1 hour, 7 minutes.

1930 Chick Hafey of the St. Louis Cardinals hit for the cycle and drove in five runs in a 16-6 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

1931 Babe Ruth hit his 600th home run as the Yankees beat the St. Louis Browns 11-7.

1947 The first Little League World Series was at Williamsport, Pa. The Maynard Midgets of Williamsport won the series.

1972 Steve Carlton of Philadelphia had his 15-game winning streak snapped when Phil Niekro and the Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 2-1 in 11 innings.

1975 Pitching brothers Rick and Paul Reuschel of the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a 7-0 shutout against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rick went 6 1-3 innings and Paul finished the shutout for the first ever by two brothers.

1982 Milwaukee pitcher Rollie Fingers became the first player to achieve 300 career saves as the Brewers beat the Mariners 3-2.