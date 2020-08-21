Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Downtown LR Regions sets November reopening

by Noel Oman | Today at 1:48 a.m.

The main branch of Regions Bank in downtown Little Rock is scheduled to reopen in November after undergoing a $1 million renovation that will see it move from the ground floor to the second floor of the Regions Center.

The second-floor location also will have a new footprint that moves beyond what executives say is the old "teller line model" and processing transactions.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"Gone are the days when you had to physically go into a branch to deposit a check or transfer some money," said Lynn Wright, Little Rock market executive for the bank based in Birmingham, Ala. "If you have the Regions app, you have the power of the bank in the palm of your hand.

"At the same time, we find customers still prefer to meet with local bankers to discuss major financial decisions or get insights on how to reach financial goals. So we are reimagining our branches to place a greater premium on that type of personalized service."

.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT