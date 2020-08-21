Downtown LR Regions sets November reopening

The main branch of Regions Bank in downtown Little Rock is scheduled to reopen in November after undergoing a $1 million renovation that will see it move from the ground floor to the second floor of the Regions Center.

The second-floor location also will have a new footprint that moves beyond what executives say is the old "teller line model" and processing transactions.

"Gone are the days when you had to physically go into a branch to deposit a check or transfer some money," said Lynn Wright, Little Rock market executive for the bank based in Birmingham, Ala. "If you have the Regions app, you have the power of the bank in the palm of your hand.

"At the same time, we find customers still prefer to meet with local bankers to discuss major financial decisions or get insights on how to reach financial goals. So we are reimagining our branches to place a greater premium on that type of personalized service."

