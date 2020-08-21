Fayetteville man arrested in burglaries

FAYETTEVILLE -- A suspect in a series of burglaries, vehicle thefts and break-ins was arrested Thursday after police found him hiding in the ceiling of a pawn shop.

Oak Glen Quade, 32, of Fayetteville was arrested in connection with residential burglary, commercial burglary, breaking or entering vehicle, criminal mischief, breaking or entering, theft of property, theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Quade had several items linking him to several burglaries earlier this week, including a burglary at the pawn shop. Quade had keys for a motorcycle and two vehicles recently reported stolen. The value of the items taken in all of the incidents was estimated at $40,000.

Officers were called to Big Al's Pawn at 1153 S. School Ave. about 5:25 a.m. Thursday by a neighbor who reported hearing "banging noises" coming from the rear of the building. Police had been at the business two days earlier on a report of a burglary.

When officers arrived Thursday morning, they found part of the rear wall of the shop had been knocked out. The officers saw a man stick his head out of the building, according to the report, and when the man saw the police he immediately retreated into the building.

Quade was found hiding in the ceiling. He was being booked Thursday evening into the Washington County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing.