Follow the leaders

Offensive lineman Jalen St. John originally committed to play at Missouri when he was in high school at St. Louis. When Barry Odom and Brad Davis were fired at Missouri and hired by Sam Pittman at Arkansas, St. John switched to the Razorbacks. (University of Arkansas/Walt Beazley)

The 18th in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.

Highly recruited offensive lineman Jalen St. John knew he would follow Barry Odom and Brad Davis when they were announced to Coach Sam Pittman's staff at the University of Arkansas.

Odom was hired as the Hogs' defensive coordinator after being fired as Missouri's coach, while Davis became Arkansas' offensive line coach, the same position he held at Missouri.

St. John, 6-5, 320 pounds, of St. Louis Trinity Catholic, committed to Odom and Davis at Missouri in July of 2019 over scholarship offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Nebraska, Illinois, Auburn, Indiana, Kansas State, Ole Miss and others.

He was looking forward to playing for Odom and Davis in Columbia, Mo., then came the news of Odom's firing on Nov. 30, the day after the Tigers defeated Arkansas in Little Rock.

"I wouldn't say it's a scary situation, but it was shocking," St. John said of Odom's firing. "When it happened I actually had a game that day. ... Afterwards, that's when everybody started texting me. I talked to my mom and pops and it was just like it's time to start from ground one."

"Now you have to deal with the recruiting and all the questions. It wasn't really bad, but it was like here we go again."

When Odom and Davis landed at Arkansas along with former Tigers defensive quality control and analyst Sam Carter, St. John knew he was likely going to college in Fayetteville.

"I knew I wanted to play for Coach Davis and then Coach Carter and Coach Odom, it was a no-brainer," St. John said.

It didn't hurt the Razorbacks chances that St. John had met Pittman during a recruiting trip to Georgia.

"We sat down and had a long talk," St. John said. "He was telling me he really liked my game. I knew he was real from the jump by the way he was talking to me. He wasn't throwing no fake stuff out there, and then when Coach Davis told me about him I was like, 'Oh yeah.' Coach Davis said he [Pittman] taught coach Davis and I trust Coach Davis."

Trinity Catholic Coach John Randle praises St. John's football intelligence.

"The number one thing about Jalen is his football IQ," Randle said. "He has a very, very high football IQ. He understands what plays need to go in certain situations. He understands the situation. He understands down and distance. He understands things coaches understand. He knows how to talk a coach's lingo and that's what makes the kid very, very special."

Leadership is another strong suit of St. John. He mentored promising freshman offensive lineman Chandler Brown at the school.

"Chandler took a very, very good liking to Jalen," Randle said. "What Jalen did was take him underneath his wing. Taught him what to look for how to play offensive line. That's something that stood out because now he left this legacy with this young kid. Next year he'll be a sophomore he's going to lead the next young kids coming in and that way we can keep that pedigree going. That;s something special."

"That's something you even can't coach. Because what Jalen did with Chandler, he taught him how to play the position. Not only play the position but how to go to college with it. How to use your talent to your best ability and get an education."

Randle, a Dallas native, played at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2004-05 and went back to the Golden Lions as a graduate assistant from 2007-11.

"I'm a big advocate of Arkansas," Randle said. "I'm a big fan of the state of Arkansas."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates St. John a 3-star-plus recruit. He along with highly regarded Ray Curry Jr. and Marcus Henderson give the Hogs an impressive haul of offensive linemen in the 2020 class.

St. John made an official visit to Arkansas on Jan. 17 and canceled a trip to Florida State for Jan. 31. He also officially visited Mississippi State and former coach Joe Moorhead in December.

The trip to Fayetteville with parents reconfirmed St. John's decision to be a Hog even though he wasn't going to announce his plans until signing day on Feb. 5.

"When I got on campus it was all love and then when I got off campus with the players I was like yeah this will be a good fit for me," St. John said. "Great coaches, family environment and great fans. Not much around town to get into trouble with and then just knowing I'm going to be developed by the best O-line coaches in the game."

The coronavirus pandemic has stopped St. John's ability to work out at his school so he's doing what he can by doing push ups and running hills. He knows college life and playing in the SEC will be a challenge.

"Just learning the play book and adapting to college life style," St. John said. "They say that's the hardest part. Just adapting and playing football."

St. John knows he'll be in good hands while playing for Davis.

"He's going to love you like you're his," he said. "You can put your trust in him. He's a great dude."

Once St. John does arrive in Fayetteville, Randle is convince his upbringing by his parents sets St. John up for success

"They're very strong in his life and they make sure he makes the right decisions for himself and his future," Randle said. "Morals and valves are very essential. They make sure Jalen stays in line and he's doing the right things consistently."