Fort Smith gunfire injures 3 people

Three people were seriously injured and two people were arrested after a shooting in Fort Smith on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call between the 500 and 700 blocks of North 17th Street about 10:20 p.m., according to a Fort Smith police news release. Multiple people were taken to area hospitals, the release said, though the exact number of victims wasn't provided.

Police said they arrested Rahmel McLaughlin and Demesheio Williams on charges of first-degree battery and terroristic acts.

The investigation continues, police said.