Fraud targeted royalties, U.S. says

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal grand jury in Oklahoma City has indicted three men, accusing them of scheming to defraud mineral owners out of at least $1.7 million in royalty payments, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Casey Jobe, 37, of Edmond, and Anthony Hilbers, 38, and Brandon Colbert, 39, both of Oklahoma City, all were accused of participating in the scheme, prosecutors said. They’re facing charges that include conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

Jobe, a former analyst at Continental Resources, was accused of conspiring to obtain royalty payments from accounts that had been suspended by Continental because the rightful owners had died or couldn’t be found, federal investigators said. Authorities say fraudulent deeds were created so that payments were transferred from the legitimate owners to companies controlled by the men, and then the proceeds were divided among them.