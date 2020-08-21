FRIDAY, AUGUST 21: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English and Spanish. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 54,765 total cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Aug. 21. State health officials also have reported 641 total deaths and 48,458 recoveries.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Aug. 20 that districts would have more information about community spread and risk as the school year begins, but that the year would begin in-person as planned. Data at achi.net/covid19 shows information on new cases by school district.

• Hutchinson said Aug. 19 that the state would submit a proposal to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide an extra $300 a week to Arkansans who are receiving unemployment or assistance under a federal program for the self-employed. The proposal requires approval by state legislators.

• Projections by the University of Arkansas Medical Science's Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, released Aug. 18, estimated that holding all school classes online would reduce the number of new infections each day by more than half, from 8,000 to 3,000, by Oct. 6. With a mix of in-person and online classes, the virus would infect an average of 5,500 a day by that date, the college estimated. Hutchinson on Aug. 19 didn't dispute that holding in-person classes would lead to more infections, but said the in-person courses are necessary.

• Hutchinson on Aug. 14 extended Arkansas’ state of emergency by 60 days because of continued covid-19 outbreaks in the state.

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/aug/21/viernes-21-de-agosto-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobr/