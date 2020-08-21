DEAR READERS: It seems scammers never rest; they just keep targeting people who are trusting. One of the fastest growing scams is the Social Security scam. You might get a call from some stranger who tells you that your account has been suspended. They will then give you a fake number to call so you can resolve this issue. Hang up immediately and don't call any number they give you. They want to get as much information as they can so they will be able to steal your identity, get into your bank account and/or steal your Social Security checks. This scam is growing, so be on the alert. If you have not received your Social Security check as usual, contact the Social Security Administration (www.ssa.gov) or call (800) 772-1213 as soon as possible.

-- Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: My son came home from camp two weeks ago with athlete's foot. Athlete's foot thrives in warm, moist places such as a shower, and it's contagious. In the future, my son will wear flip-flops in the shower at camp as a way to help prevent picking up this very uncomfortable, very itchy fungus. I felt this might help others who use communal showers.

-- Rose in Nebraska

DEAR HELOISE: I do crafting with beads, sequins and other small decorative pieces, so I have to stay organized. Baby food jars are great to store these items. And so I know what is in each jar, I glue one of the beads, etc., on the lid. Easy visual.

-- Annette in California

DEAR HELOISE: In this time when we're all staying at home more, many animal shelters need people who will foster homeless cats or dogs. Most shelters are operating with a smaller than usual staff (who usually foster animals besides working at the shelter), and they need kind-hearted folks who'll volunteer to love and care for a foster cat or dog. If you have the room and are willing to take in just one animal, then please contact a local shelter and help care for a sweet little pet.

-- Georgia in Texas

DEAR READER: Thanks for the reminder that the need is greater at this time for both volunteering at shelters and fostering. Now is also a good time to consider giving a permanent home to a cat or dog in need of a family. If each of us would do our part to volunteer, foster or adopt a homeless animal, especially during these difficult days, our homes would be happier and our hearts would be lighter.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com