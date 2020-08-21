Horoscopes by Holiday/Opinion

Happy birthday: There's an endeavor or person who makes your pulse quicken. And you'll put more effort into the relationship than you ever thought you would, with fantastic results. Your competitive streak will benefit the whole team. A discovery process sends you on an adventure. In March you'll invest and win.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Thinking counts as effort, but nothing comes into being through thought alone. Air must be moved, words spoken, written or sung, action and work of any kind completed. The more air that's moved, the more real a thing becomes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Generosity is among your most attractive qualities. You'll decide how much would be appropriate to give, and then double it. It's not a move for every day, but it makes you feel amazing right now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Someone dreams of a future that includes you. There's the you in a relationship, and then there's a dream-you, who bears a degree of resemblance. A relevant question: How close is the match?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's one of those days when you'll do what's good for you even though you don't feel like it. It's the sort of discipline that makes future decisions easier for you. Soon these things will require no discipline at all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Giving love the same way as usual is nice enough. But people get desensitized to typical experiences. When you give more and differently, it's like stretching the elastic of your heart to a greater capacity for love and joy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can be sweet, but too much sweetness is no fun. Sometimes, your playfulness can come out in swipes. Knowing how far to go with mischief is the essence of intimacy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your mind is tipping toward the profound today -- steady, serious and sincere. That's why you'd do well to clown around with another air sign for a few hours in the name of balance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're an excellent student of life because of your genuine curiosity. You are interested in more than just memorizing what you need to know for life's various tests. Your longing for deep knowledge will be sated.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A whole new level of adulthood kicks in with the realization that others measure the world and themselves differently from the way you do. Accepting this nonstandard system is its own badge of maturity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You know an excellent suggestion when you hear it. You'll follow up and soon be onto an interesting project, one that seems to create its own momentum.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The cats, dogs, insects ... even the trees sense things beyond the human range. And what of the person standing next to you? You grow through trying to understand another perspective.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The action will not escalate on its own. The intention of one person makes all the difference. If you know what you want, then that person should be you. Go on; give things a push.