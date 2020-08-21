Hosmer hits historic HR as Padres edge Rangers

SAN DIEGO -- Eric Hosmer hit a historic shot that made San Diego the first team in the majors to launch grand slams in four consecutive games, and the Padres needed an unearned run in the 10th inning for a wild, 8-7 vicotry over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

The Padres swept the four-game, home-and-home series, with a slam in each one.

Hosmer's go-ahead shot against Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth inning bounced off the top of the right field wall and into the seats for a 5-2 lead. Austin Hedges, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Machado were aboard for Hosmer's third career slam and fifth homer this season.

Earlier this week, Tatis, Machado and Wil Myers slammed Texas.

The Padres' slams in three straight games had been the most in the big leagues since 2006 and the most in the National League since the Cleveland Spiders did it in 1895 against the Boston Beaneaters.

San Diego's bullpen had another shaky performance, allowing the Rangers to twice overcome deficits in the late innings. The Padres didn't use reliever Drew Pomeranz even though rookie manager Jayce Tingler has said he is healthy.

With the score tied 7-7 in the 10th and Myers on second, rookie Jake Cronenworth singled to center and fielder Scott Heineman bobbled the ball, allowing Myers to score.

The Padres also won in the 10th on Wednesday night on Machado's walkoff grand slam.

San Diego needed consecutive homers from Ty France and Hedges in the eighth inning to go up 7-6. Nick Solak homered leading off the ninth to tie it at 7-7 for the Rangers, his second.

astros 10, rockies 8 Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros and Houston extended its major league-best winning streak to eight games with the victory over host Colorado.

BLUE JAYS 3-9, PHILLIES 2-8 Rowdy Tellez hit a home run and a go-ahead two-run single in a seven-run sixth, and host Toronto rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat Philadelphia to sweep a doubleheader. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield to give Toronto a 3-2 victory in the first game.

Dodgers 6, Mariners 1 Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 11 in seven strong innings, Cody Bellinger hit a home run for the second game in a row and visiting Los Angeles beat Seattle. Kershaw moved past Don Drysdale and into second place on the Dodgers' all-time strikeout list.

Twins 7, Brewers 1 José Berríos pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings and Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run as visiting Minnesota defeated Milwaukee.

INDIANS 2, PIRATES 0 Unbeaten Shane Bieber racked up 11 more strikeouts and Cleveland blanked Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep and extend its winning streak to a season-high six games.

Athletics 5, Diamondbacks 1 Matt Chapman homered twice and Matt Olson also connected to help Sean Manaea finally earn his first victory of 2020, and the slugging host Oakland beat Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

White Sox 9, Tigers 0 Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and host Chicago beat Detroit to complete its first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.

Rays 10, Yankees 5 Tampa Bay completed its first sweep at Yankee Stadium in six years and took over first place in the American League East, getting a three-run home run from Mike Zunino in the victory over New York.

Red Sox 7, Orioles 1 Nathan Eovaldi allowed five hits over seven innings, and Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland hit home runs as visiting Boston beat Baltimore.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cardinals 5, Reds 4: Kolten Wong hit a walk-off, RBI single to cap a three-run rally in the ninth to lift host St. Louis past Cincinnati. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned to the starting lineup on Thursday night after missing almost three weeks with covid-19.

