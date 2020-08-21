• Bill Cassidy, 62, a doctor from Baton Rouge who is a Republican U.S. senator, is quarantining in Louisiana after testing positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing "mild" covid-19 symptoms as he notifies people with whom he might have come into contact, a spokesman said.

• Troy McCoy, 39, of the Bronx borough in New York City, accused of punching a 17-year-old in the face and breaking his jaw when the teen asked him to put on a mask while at a Sesame Street theme park near Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault and other counts, police said.

• John Drake, police chief of Nashville, Tenn., said he has suspended three officers who didn't verify a 2-year-old address before using a battering ram to break down the door of an innocent family's home during an early morning search for a wanted 16-year-old.

• Angelia Sanford, 36, of Petal, Miss., who pleaded guilty to a theft charge after multiple pieces of stolen mail were found when authorities searched her house in 2017, was sentenced to a year in prison, ordered to make restitution and fined $1,000.

• Deron Mitchell Jr., 19, of St. Louis, who pleaded guilty to participating in six carjackings within three months in late 2018, was sentenced to 15½ years in prison.

• Zeynep G., a German woman who traveled to Syria in 2015 to join the Islamic State group and was arrested upon her return to Germany, at one point married an ISIS member and soon after had to sell an AK-47 rifle that she got as a wedding present "due to a shortage of money," prosecutors said.

• Nigel Wright, 45, a British sheep farmer, was convicted of planting jars of baby food contaminated with metal shards in stores and then sending dozens of letters to a supermarket chain seeking to extort $1.84 million to be paid in the online currency bitcoin.

• Evan Ross, 28, of Louisville, Ky., accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter as she played in her "Frozen" dollhouse, was tracked down and arrested by police who used security video to identify his vehicle near the shooting scene.

• Brandon Hanner, an Air Force lieutenant and spokesman for MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, said a live, but unarmed French-made S-530 air-to-air missile found at a Lakeland airport has been secured in a base storage facility until it can be safely destroyed.