Jacksonville Police Department hires interim head as new chief

Then-Lt. Brett Hibbs is shown during a Jacksonville Police Department presentation of CRASE — Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events — in this 2016 file photo.

The Jacksonville Police Department has hired interim Chief Brett Hibbs as the agency's head, the department announced in a Facebook video Friday morning.

Hibbs, 50, was named interim chief in May. He is a 25-year veteran of the department and a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

"We here at the Jacksonville Police Department look forward to serving and making a difference in our community," Hibbs said in Friday's video.

Hibbs is the sixth person to lead the department since 2017. The previous interim chief was Joseph McCullough, who will stay with the department as a captain.

