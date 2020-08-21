LRSD teachers to wait and see on in-person class plan, union chief says

FILE — Little Rock Education Association President Teresa Knapp Gordon (right) pauses during a speech on the steps of the state Capitol in this Nov. 14, 2019 file photo.

Members of the Little Rock Education Association will give the Little Rock School District's reconfigured first week of school "a chance," organization President Teresa Knapp Gordon said in a statement early Friday.

The union of teachers and support staff had voted earlier this month to teach virtually only and forego all in-person teaching when school starts next week until the number of covid-19 cases declines significantly in Pulaski County. On Wednesday, Little Rock Superintendent Michael Poore announced that the district will use a one-week phased reentry plan in which some students will attend Monday and Thursday and others Tuesday and Friday, with Wednesday being a day for virtual lessons and building cleaning.

“LREA members voted last night to give the phased-in option a chance over the next week," Gordon said in the statement. "We will reconvene and reconsider the situation after carefully evaluating conditions and changes throughout the week.

"However, let me be clear," she continued. "The health and safety of our children and our educators is our top priority. We will not be used as pawns in the dangerous political game the Governor is playing with our children's lives."

If teachers see safety threats to students and teachers or that teachers are being treated as "dispensable," the union “will not hesitate to take the necessary steps to prevent unwarranted exposure and illness from COVID-19," Gordon said.