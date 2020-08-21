Delta to increase seating on planes

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines said it will increase seating on its planes to 75% capacity from October through early January of next year.

That's up from the 60% cap that Atlanta-based Delta currently has in place through Sept. 30.

The cap on seating allows Delta to better space out passengers, with middle seats blocked, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The airline will allow middle seats to be booked for customers in parties of three or more, such as families with children.

Airlines have seen business drop about 70%.

Delta said it will still limit first class to 50% capacity on its mainline planes. But, starting Oct. 1, it will not block seats in business class on widebody planes, saying its Delta One business class cabin is "designed with more space and privacy built in."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

On planes without middle seats, the airline said it will block certain other seats.

In first class on certain Delta Connection regional jets, it will cap seating at 67%.

-- Atlanta Journal Constitution

Exports of U.S. oil to China jumping

U.S. oil exports to China are set to reach a record next month in a sign that Beijing is stepping up purchases to meet its commitments under a landmark trade deal reached earlier this year.

Chinese crude-oil buyers have chartered about 19 tankers for September for roughly 37 million barrels of oil, according to provisional tanker fixtures. If these proceed as planned, the exports would beat a record set in May at 35.2 million barrels, according to U.S. Census data compiled by Bloomberg. The May volume was also the most by any U.S. oil buyer for a given month, data shows.

Under phase one of the trade deal, China promised to buy an additional $200 billion of U.S. goods and services in 2020 and 2021, including $52 billion in energy products, in an agreement signed in January. Purchases so far have lagged that target. A review of the deal was canceled and has not been rescheduled.

All but one of the tankers will originate on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

-- Bloomberg News

State index drops to 435.62, off 4.76

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 435.62, down 4.76.

"Investors continue to flock into technology and internet stocks, seeking to maintain equity exposure while rotating away from cyclical names, as the S&P 500 index rose and the Nasdaq composite closed at a record high with the energy and financial sectors underperforming due to concerns over a delayed recovery," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.